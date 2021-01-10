2020 sets Wichita’s record for homicides. Here’s an overview of what happened

File photo

A standoff in the waning days of 2020 — that concluded after the suspect allegedly killed his mother-in-law and then was shot and killed by a police officer — pushed Wichita past its 1993 record of 57 homicides.

Wichita ended 2020 with 59 homicides.

Police labeled 52 of the 2020 homicides as criminal, which ties the 1993 record. The rest they labeled justified, accidental or police shootings.

Wichita wasn’t the only city to see its homicides spike; places all across the country reported increases last year.

For example, Kansas City broke its single-year record of homicides in October and Cincinnati also set its record. In Lubbock, Texas, the homicide rate has doubled and in Milwaukee it nearly doubled.

“The increases (last year) in violent crime is like nothing I have seen,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay previously told The Eagle. “This is not unique to us … All of my colleagues for the most part are seeing the same thing.”

Ramsay said 2020 brought a myriad of complications tied to the coronavirus pandemic that could be factors in the increase here. He said more research would be needed to say for sure.

In Wichita, police have touted a high clearance rate on solving its homicides.

In 2019, when the Pew Research Center reported a national clearance rate on murders and non-negligent manslaughter of around 61%, Wichita cleared or closed more than 90% of its homicides that year, Ramsay said.

A couple of the 2019 cases were closed in 2020, making the clearance rate that year even higher.

In 2020, police reported 37 of the 52 criminal homicides being closed, which is around a 71% clearance rate.

Facts about the 2020 homicides

Wichita averaged a homicide roughly every 6.2 days.

The youngest victim was a 2-month-old boy allegedly killed by his father; the oldest was a 68-year-old man allegedly killed by his brother. Thirty-two was the average age of the victims.

Eleven of the 59 people killed, or nearly 19%, were female.

Police responded to calls that turned out to be homicides on Mondays more than any day. Mondays had 15, or about 25%, of all calls that were later labeled as homicides. Friday was the least common day with three calls.

The day of the call doesn’t necessarily represent when the homicide occurred.

Besides the 52 criminal homicides, Wichita police have labeled two of the killings accidental, three justified and two officer-involved fatal shootings.

The address is based on the block where the call started.

Here’s an overview of each of Wichita’s 2020 homicides, with dates based on when police were first called:

Jan. 2: George Kirksey, 27, and Alicia Roman, 22, were found shot to death inside a room at Wichita’s Hotel at WaterWalk, 711 S. Main. Kyle Delshawn Young, who was arrested in July, has been charged with capital murder, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jan. 10: 2-month-old Marrell Williams was taken to a hospital and died nearly a week later. Police first responded to a home in the 2800 block of South Emporia about a child not breathing. The child’s father, 22-year-old Marlin D. Williams Jr., has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery

Jan. 10: 9-month-old Maela Flores was taken to a hospital where she later died. Police were first called about a child not breathing at an apartment in the 3600 block of West 13th Street. Brietan Ron Rader has been charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, cultivation of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Police said the 25-year-old suspect was dating the victim’s mother.

Jan. 11: Vincent C. Venturella, 19, was found with a knife wound after police responded to a report of an assault in the 200 block of North Spruce. He later died from his injuries. Morgan Lee Prager, 24, of Pittsburg, has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Feb. 10: Bernard Woodard, 59, was found under the Douglas Street Bridge near McLean with blunt force injuries to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene and “appeared to be homeless,” police said. No arrests have been made.

Feb. 12: Amare Holt, 22, was found shot and critically injured when police responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1500 block of South Battin, near Harry and Oliver. He later died at an area hospital. Rina Han Nguyen, 18, who police said was dating the victim, has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

Feb. 16: Israel Norwood, 21, arrived at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital with a gunshot wound to his body. He later died. His younger brother, Idriys Norwood, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Feb. 16: James Winston, 35, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 1700 block of South Glenn. He was taken to an area hospital and later died. The case is still open.

March 11: Laramie Miller, 35, was found shot outside of an apartment complex in the 7100 block of W. Shade. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made.

March 28: Edward Wren, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the 2700 block of South Roosevelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. This case is still open.

March 30: MicKayla Sorell, 24, and her daughter, Natalya Sorell, 8, were found shot to death during a welfare check at a home in the 4500 block of South Walnut. Police later arrested Daniel Oswald Lopez, who they say was the boyfriend and father of the victims. Lopez, 25, has been charged with capital murder, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault.

March 31: Devin Dwigans, 19, was found lying near homes in a grassy area in the 3100 block of South Davidson. He had been shot and died at the scene. Police said a suspect has been identified and there is a warrant for their arrest.

April 13: Aubrey Resendez, 18, was found with a gunshot wound when officers responded to a shooting call at a Kwik Shop in the 600 block of South West Street, near Kellogg and West. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Joshua Johnson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

April 14: Police said 33-year-old Cherie Short was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 44-year-old Robbie Urbano, before he killed himself. Police arrived at a home in the 5800 block of East Skinner, near Mt. Vernon and Edgemoor, and found the two.

April 19: Mark Howard, 64, was found dead inside the home in the 800 block of South Market. The call that led to finding Howard started with a report of a theft at a QuikTrip in the 700 block of South Broadway, near Kellogg. Jessica Sanders, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

April 23: Blake Mayes, 30, was found with a gunshot wound on the front porch of a home in the 200 block of North Charles. Police arrested Bobbie Williams, 36; William Moore, 51; and Jesse Sweeney, 28, in connection with the shooting. All three have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Williams has an additional charge of second-degree murder. Moore has an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

May 10: Sarah Phillips, 36, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head in the 4900 block of East Murdock. Isaac Pankratz, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

May 20: Marcus Sain, 17, was found shot and critically injured in an apartment complex parking lot in the 1100 block of South Webb Road. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Malcolm Louis Ganther, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the case.

May 21: Jahbreel Rounds, 19, and Earnest Jefferson, 21, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 13th and West. Jefferson was pronounced dead at the scene. Rounds was taken to an area hospital and died a few days later. Missy Barber, 20, and Preston Reynolds Jr., 18, have each been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of marijuana distribution.

June 9: Police found Rahim Omar, 32, shot at a business at Hydraulic and Wassall. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The call started with a report of shots fired at a home in the 2800 block of South Ida. Police said the shooting was justified.

June 17: David Leddy, 53, was found shot at a home in the 1200 block of North Pinecrest, near 13th and Edgemoor. Amber Kay Ahrens, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

June 28: Manuel Vargas-Avila, 42, was found with gunshot wounds in Planeview Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The park is near 31st South and Oliver. No arrests have been made.

June 29: Joshua Steele, 25, was found with a gunshot wound when police responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of E. Ayesbury Circle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Zachary L. Province, 37, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

July 6: Roy Hayden, 47, was found inside the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in the 1500 block of North Broadway. Lawrence Bailey, Matthew Small and Ariana Cook have all been charged with first-degree murder, among other charges. Carlos Saldana-Delgado has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping, among other charges. The suspects range in age from 19 to 35.

July 6: Broderick Lloyd, 20, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a wrecked vehicle below the Kellogg and Grove bridge. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died a couple of days later. This case is still open.

July 7: 2-year-old Omari Garcia was pulled from a neighborhood pool in the 1900 block of E. 54th Street South by Wichita firefighters. The boy’s father, 44-year-old William Kabutu, who police said was intoxicated when the boy drowned, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated endangering of a child.

July 26: Nicholas Blue, 40, was shot to death while on-duty at the AutoZone at 910 S. Oliver. Lamontae Lucas, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder.

July 30: William Pottorff, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the Scotsman Hotel, 5922 W. Kellogg. He died at the scene. Soon after police responded to the call, Keion Whyte, 23, arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died. Police said the two men shot each other. Police consider Pottorff shooting and killing Whyte to be a justified homicide; Whyte shooting and killing Pottorff is considered a criminal homicide.

Aug. 1: Andreas Carlyle, 19, was found shot and lying in the street in the 600 block of North Pinecrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Aug. 2: Ryan Speight, 34, was found with a stab wound to the chest at a home in the 2300 block of South Pinecrest. He died at the scene. Speight’s uncle, 57-year-old David Staley, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Aug. 15: Alicia Botello, 42, and Victor Rodriguez-Martinez, 44, were found shot at a home in the 600 block of West 25th Street South. Botello died at the scene. Her ex-husband, Rodriguez-Martinez, who police say shot Botello and then himself, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Aug. 17: Miguel Tapia, 27, was found outside of a Nissan Pathfinder with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of South Armour. Donovan Harrington, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Aug. 19: Kylie Scott, 23, arrived at an area hospital after being shot. She later died. Police said her death was tied to a shooting call at a business in the 900 block of North Grove. This case is still open.

Aug. 24: Joe Wheeler III, 33, was found shot inside of a Jaguar XE at a club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Sept. 8: Jeremy Retana, 18, was found shot at a home in the 700 block of South Sycamore. He died at the scene. Police said Retana had been shot after 21-year-old Christian Concha let two children, ages 10 and 9, handle a firearm. The children were unattended when the 9-year-old accidentally shot Retana. Concha was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection to the death.

Sept. 12: Christian Waters, 22, died after he was shot when a fight broke out at a home in the 1300 block of North Volutsia, police said. Police said a lack of cooperation has affected the investigation. This case is still open.

Sept. 13: Valincio Hill, 17, was taken to an area hospital after being found shot at a home in the 1600 block of South Water. He later died from his injuries. Police said witnesses were not cooperating. No arrests have been made.

Sept. 16: Eurland Green, 19, was found shot inside of a home in the 1100 block of North Ash. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the shooting was in self-defense but one of the people involved in the shooting would be charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Sept. 22: Jeremy Hutchens, 42, was found in a Nissan Xterra after police responded to a shot fired call in the 500 block of North Edwards. He had been shot in the upper body and died at the scene. Christian Wohlford, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Oct. 12: Troy Harris, 68, was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of South Emporia. Thomas Harris, 61, the victim’s brother, has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Oct. 21: Police said Marquell “Marky” Nolen, 31, was shot while youth sporting events were underway at Stryker Sports Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich, near K-96. He was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle before succumbing to his injuries. Maurice Hall, 23, of Garland, Texas, has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Oct. 22: An employee found Stephanie Duran, 33, dead inside a room at Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway. Ricky L. Hollins Jr., 40, has been charged with first-degree murder and buying sexual relations.

Oct. 24: Costella Reed, 41, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body at a bar in the 3200 block of North Broadway. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. This case is still open.

Oct 30: Stephen Muriithi, 34, was found shot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of North Nims, near the Keeper of the Plains. He died at the scene. Police said the shooting was justified.

Nov. 7: Christopher Bell, 21, was taken by private vehicle to an area hospital, where he later died. The case started with police responding to a shooting at a home in the 900 block of North Ridgewood. A few days later, police arrested 18-year-old Samuel Rashawn Rushin Jr. on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Nov. 13: Bryan Turner, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds at a home in the 2800 block of South Washington. He died at the scene. Kenneth Ray Junious Jr., 34, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Nov. 19: Jeremy Cook, 29, was found inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 7300 block of East Bayley, near Lincoln and Rock, a few days after police were contacted by family concerned for his welfare. He had been shot and was dead. Police said the case would be presented to the district attorney’s office in January.

Nov. 25: Kamilu Boyede, 50, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home in the 600 block of South Ida. A neighbor called the police after seeing Boyede’s door ajar. No arrests have been made.

Nov. 29: Rickey Mason, 32, was found stabbed “one time in the chest” and died at the scene in the 1000 block of South Richmond. Marco Carrillo-Fuentes, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing.

Dec. 2: Michael Horn, 49, was found shot in the head in the 1800 block of South Main. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. This case is still open.

Dec. 7: Gary Ramsey, 59, was found shot inside of a Jeep in the 1300 block of North Terrace. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made.

Dec. 14: Cooper Kelley, 20, was found with a gunshot wound at a home in the 9300 block of East Funston. A 17-year-old boy was arrested the next day and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery and criminal use of a weapon.

Dec. 21: Paul Peraza, 50, was shot and killed by an officer after a police chase ended near 13th and Webb, police said. The call started with a report of a bank robbery at Golden Plains Credit Union, 9555 East Corporate Hills Drive.

Dec. 30: Jason Williams, 37, shot and killed his mother-in-law, Michelle Barr, 52, before being shot and killed by an officer, police said. The incident happened at a home in the 900 block of North Faulkner.