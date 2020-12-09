Wichita man shot earlier this week has died, police say

A 59-year-old Wichita man shot on Monday has died, police said Wednesday.

Gary Ramsey was also identified Wednesday as the victim of the 50th criminal homicide this year. There have been 56 total homicides in 2020. Wichita had 43 homicides in 2019.

Police responded to the latest homicide at 7:50 p.m. on Monday when officers were called about a shooting in the 1300 block of North Terrace, near 13th Street and Oliver.

Responding officers found Ramsey shot and critically injured in a 2004 Jeep SUV. He was taken to an area hospital and later died, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

“The investigation revealed Ramsey and an acquaintance went to a home in the 1300 block of North Terrace regarding a prearranged property transaction,” Davidson said. “During the transaction, a disturbance ensued, and a suspect fired shots at Ramsey’s vehicle as he and his acquaintance were leaving.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ramsey was hit by shots at least once, Davidson said. Police have not identified what items the property transaction involved.

This shooting was not random, he said.

The public can leave tips with Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or with the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 mobile app and may result in a cash reward for the tipster if they lead to an arrest.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle