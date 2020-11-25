Wichita Eagle Logo
Open door led to discovery of man shot to death near downtown Wichita, police say

Wichita police are investigating a homicide near downtown Wichita, police said Wednesday afternoon.

A man in his fifties was found dead in a home in the 600 block of South Ida — near Washington and Kellogg — after a neighbor reported a suspicious open door at the residence. The man had been shot and was already dead when police arrived, Wichita Police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler said.

It’s unclear when the man was shot or the circumstances surrounding his killing, Wheeler said. No arrests had been made as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

