Wichita police investigate deadly shooting at Apple Lounge club on North Broadway

Detectives are investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a Wichita club.

Police were called at around 2 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Apple Lounge in the 3200 block of North Broadway, WPD Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and he died later at a hospital.

Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Costella Reed.

Investigators determined he was inside the club when he was shot during a “disturbance” with another person. The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.