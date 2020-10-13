Wichita Eagle Logo
Wichita man, 61, in jail after shooting death in south Wichita

A 61-year-old Wichita man is in Sedgwick County Jail today in connection to a killing Monday in south Wichita, police records shows.

Thomas Harris was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that ended with a 68-year-old man being killed, the records show. The shooting was reported at 1:02 p.m. on Monday in the 2700 block of South Emporia, according to 911 emergency communications.

Police are expected to release more information today.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle.
