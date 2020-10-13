Wichita man, 61, in jail after shooting death in south Wichita

A 61-year-old Wichita man is in Sedgwick County Jail today in connection to a killing Monday in south Wichita, police records shows.

Thomas Harris was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that ended with a 68-year-old man being killed, the records show. The shooting was reported at 1:02 p.m. on Monday in the 2700 block of South Emporia, according to 911 emergency communications.

Police are expected to release more information today.