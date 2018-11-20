Doctors and medical device manufacturers promote spinal-cord stimulators as the answer to U.S. opioid crisis. But AP investigation reveals the device is more dangerous than patients know. Thousands have been shocked, burned or suffered other injuries.
Mississippi's two U.S. Senate candidates renewed their pitches of conservatism and moderation Sunday as they rallied supporters a day before President Donald Trump visits the state to campaign for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.
U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico on Sunday after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries.
The Mexican Interior Ministry has said it would immediately deport Central American migrants who tried to "violently" breach the border with the U.S. just south of California and that it would reinforce the border.
Tens of thousands of hard-line Hindus have rallied to demand a Hindu temple be built on a site in northern India where hard-liners in 1992 had demolished a 16th century mosque, sparking Hindu-Muslim violence that killed thousands.
Those trying to stop California Democrat Nancy Pelosi from becoming House speaker say they don't need a rival now, but instead plan to show she lacks the votes to win, and at that point, they say, challengers will emerge.
Louisiana's public school teachers could benefit from next year's statewide election and the state's improved financial outlook, as widespread support seems to be coalescing around a proposal to give teachers a pay raise.
Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about a planned $65 million project to replace I-235 bridges at Broadway and the Little Arkansas River north of Wichita. The project is the first phase of a larger plan to rebuild the North Junction at I-235 and I-135.