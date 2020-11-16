Argument fueled south Wichita stabbing that left man dead, parolee suspected of murder

Wichita police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday in the 2800 block of South Washington.

Department spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said by email that Kenneth Ray Junious Jr. of Wichita and the 59-year-old man who died were both visiting a home in the area when they started fighting.

“During the disturbance, Junious pulled out a knife and caused multiple injuries to the victim,” Davidson said in an emailed news release. “Junious then fled the scene in a vehicle.”

Officers were called to the home around 1:20 a.m. and found the 59-year-old “with multiple cut and stab wounds to his body,” the release said. Several people were at the address when the stabbing occurred.

Police on Monday afternoon identified the victim as Bryan Turner of Wichita.

“Officers quickly began life-saving measures, but he (Turner) succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” the release says.

Police say Junious was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant. Junious has prior felony convictions — including several for aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon — and currently is on parole, police say. He was released into Sedgwick County on March 5, according to online KDOC records.

He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 12:51 p.m. Monday, an online log of inmates shows.

Authorities will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to prosecute Junious. Formal charges had not been filed as of Monday.

Davidson said the stabbing is not considered a random incident.

So far this year, there have been 50 homicides in Wichita. Forty-five are considered criminal in nature, Davidson said. The department considers the others accidental or justified.