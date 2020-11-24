Missing man found dead, Wichita police say

The 29-year-old Wichita man that police asked for help finding on Monday has been found dead with a gunshot wound, police said on Tuesday.

Police are calling it a criminal homicide.

Jeremy Cook was found dead Monday after police issued a plea for the public’s help Monday morning, according to Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens. Investigators thought he may have been in trouble; they didn’t say why. Police were looking for a 2006 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a broken sunroof and tape on the passenger-side tail light as part of the investigation. Cook was last seen in the Jeep, Stephens said.

He said the information released by police led to a tip about the location of the Jeep near Bayley and Armour, near Lincoln and Rock Road. Cook was found dead inside.

Cook was reported missing by his mother, Stephens said. He was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It was not a random incident,” Officer Charley Davidson said.

Anyone with information about the case can call police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is the 46th criminal homicide of 2020. Wichita had 43 total homicides in 2019.