Patty Rough lost her Paradise home and most of her belongings in the Camp Fire, but she was still able to spend the holiday with her children over plates of turkey, cranberry sauce and pie at a feast for thousands of people put on by volunteers.
The Washington State Patrol says one of three charter buses carrying members of the University of Washington marching band to a football showdown at Washington State University rolled onto its side Thursday on Interstate 90, the Seattle Times reports.
The family of John Chau forgives the isolated Indian tribe that shot and killed him with bows and arrows as he tried boating to North Sentinel Island. Authorities are trying to figure out how to recover the man’s body.
World War 1 ended Nov. 11, 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It is commemorated as Veterans Day or Remembrance Day in the US and Europe and may people wear poppies to honor those who died.