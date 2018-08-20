Thirty-seven employees who are Machinist Union members at Garnett Auto Supply and Jobbers Automotive Warehouse in Wichita rejected a final contract offer from the companies on Thursday and went on strike Friday.
Business economists are sounding some sour notes about Trump administration policies, from trade to immigration to the budget, while expecting the short-term boost to growth from Republican tax cuts to lessen over time.
When Medicare in 2011 agreed to pay for a revolutionary procedure to replace leaky heart valves by snaking a synthetic replacement up through blood vessels, the goal was to offer relief to the tens of thousands of patients too frail to endure open-heart surgery, the gold standard.
Video healthcare, or "telehealth," is taking a big step toward the mainstream as pharmacy giant CVS Health rolls out internet access to its MinuteClinic treatment facilities in California and a handful of other states.
A multimillion dollar renovation of Via Christi St. Joseph in southeast Wichita aims to bring the health system’s behavioral health services into one location and return it to its community hospital roots.
Lockheed Martin’s traveling F-35 Lightning interactive cockpit demonstrator came to Wichita’s Globe Engineering Wednesday to showcase the Joint Strike Fighter jet’s power and recognize its 33 Kansas suppliers.