Wichita police investigate deadly shooting during ‘disturbance’ at home

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon at an east Wichita home.

Officers were called at around 4 p.m. to a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of North Ridgewood, Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release. That’s near Central and Edgemoor. The officers found that a man had already been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

The man died at the hospital. He was identified as 21-year-old Christopher Bell, of Wichita.

Investigators determined Bell was inside the home “when a disturbance ensued,” Cruz said. Someone fired multiple shots, striking Bell. None of the other people inside were hurt. Police know the identity of the gunman.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

