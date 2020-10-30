Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Wichita man killed in early morning shooting near downtown, police say

A 34-year-old Wichita man died Friday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex near the Keeper of the Plains, police said.

Police found Stephen Muriithi with a gunshot wound at 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Nims, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Officers tried to save Muriithi but he died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed a disturbance ensued at one of the apartments involving multiple individuals, stemming from an earlier physical disturbance,” Davidson said. “A shot was fired that struck Muriithi.”

Davidson said the shooting wasn’t random and police are still working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service