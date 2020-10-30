Wichita man killed in early morning shooting near downtown, police say

A 34-year-old Wichita man died Friday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex near the Keeper of the Plains, police said.

Police found Stephen Muriithi with a gunshot wound at 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Nims, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Officers tried to save Muriithi but he died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed a disturbance ensued at one of the apartments involving multiple individuals, stemming from an earlier physical disturbance,” Davidson said. “A shot was fired that struck Muriithi.”

Davidson said the shooting wasn’t random and police are still working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

