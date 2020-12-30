Two dead, one wounded in Riverside shooting that ended when police shot armed suspect

Two people are dead and one is wounded after a standoff during a domestic violence incident in Riverside on Wednesday morning.

Police were called about a shooting at around 7:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Faulkner. When officers arrived, they heard shots and saw a man jump out of a window, according to police chief Gordon Ramsay.

“We received information from that male that there had been a shooting inside the home” and that this was the suspect’s mother-in-law’s home, Ramsay said.

The suspect’s wife had him served with a protection from abuse order on Tuesday, Ramsay said, and the man made his way into his mother-in-law’s house Wednesday morning.

Inside the home were the suspect’s mother-in-law; wife; brother-in-law, who was the man who jumped out of the window; and the brother-in-law’s two children, Ramsay said.

“He did say he was not going to come out alive to the negotiators,” Ramsay said.

Negotiators talked the man into letting the 5 and 7-year-old children go a couple hours after police were first called.

“As the two children were being let outside the home there was an altercation between him and the wife outside the back door … and an officer fired one time and the male is dead,” Ramsay said. “I don’t have all the details yet. All I know is that he was armed, there was an altercation with the wife at the back door and the officer shot.”

The woman had been shot in the shoulder. Inside the home, police found the mother-in-law dead, Ramsay said.

Jennifer Ray and her boyfriend, Kyle Filiatreault, who live next door to where the shooting occurred, heard it all unfold shortly after waking up.

They heard around 30 shots in increments of 10 and called 911. They then crawled down the hallway to keep cover from the shooting. When police arrived, they heard two more shots.

“We just sat upstairs in the dark and then the police called and told us to get in the basement,” Ray said. “It’s crazy how much you don’t know, even right next store.”

The killings are the 58th and 59th homicides of 2020, breaking the 1993 record of 57 homicides.