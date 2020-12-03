Wichita police ask for tips to locate suspect in fatal Sunday stabbing

Police are asking for help finding a 31-year-old Wichita man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing on Sunday.

Marco Carrillo-Fuentes has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Rickey Mason of Wichita, police said Thursday. Police responded to a stabbing at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday after a witness flagged down first responders. Mason was found stabbed “one time in the chest” and died at the scene, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of South Richmond, near McCormick and Meridian.

“The investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out in which Carrillo-Fuentes produced a knife and stabbed Mason,” Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carrillo-Fuentes is asked to call 911.

Information can also be given to police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile app.