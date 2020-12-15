Teen arrested after Monday fatal shooting in east Wichita

A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to a fatal shooting the day before in east Wichita, according to Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens.

At around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a shooting in the 9300 block of East Funston and found 20-year-old Cooper Kelley of Wichita with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The shooting happened in the street and witnesses were “very helpful” in identifying the suspect vehicle, Stephens said.

The investigation “revealed that this was over an unlawful drug transaction that took place between our victim and our suspect,” Stephens said.

He said the victim and suspect were acquaintances and arranged the sale using social media. He said one of the people involved in the shooting, either the victim or suspect, lived in the area.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of “felony murder and juvenile possession of a firearm,” he said.