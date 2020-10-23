Fourth person arrested in July drug killing at south Wichita home, police say

Wichita police say they’ve arrested a fourth person in connection with a drug-related killing that occurred in early July in the 800 block of South San Pablo.

Lawrence Devaghn Bailey was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 12:42 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of first-degree felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm in slaying of 47-year-old Roy Hayden of Wichita, according to a police news release and booking records. He was also booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and robbery in a separate investigation, the release said.

Hayden’s death was reported to law enforcement around 5 p.m. on July 2. Authorities found his body inside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Broadway four days later.

“The case has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and no outstanding suspects remain,” police said in the news release.

Arrested previously in the case are 35-year-old Matthew Small of Wichita, 20-year-old Ariana Cook of Wichita and 19-year-old Carlos Delgado of Wichita. All are facing criminal charges.

Bailey was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $375,000, online booking records showed Friday morning.