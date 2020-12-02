Wichita man dies at hospital after morning shooting in south Wichita, police say

A 49-year-old Wichita man died at an area hospital after being shot in the head Wednesday morning in south Wichita, police say.

Police responded to a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Main and found Michael Horn shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died, Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release.

“This was not a random incident, and the investigation is ongoing, with investigators working to locate the suspect in this case,” Cruz said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.