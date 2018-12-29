Self-defense killings drive Wichita’s homicide total above last year’s

Wichita had more homicides this year than any year since 1995, driven in part by an increase in self-defense killings, an analysis of law enforcement records shows.

At least 43 people died by homicide in Wichita this year, up five from last year. The increase came because of self-defense killings, which increased by five — from three to eight, Wichita police said.

Before Kansas’ stand-your-ground law passed in 2007, if there was an opportunity to escape violence, or a chance to retreat, a person had to make that the first option before using force.

That’s no longer the case. Kansas is one of many states where citizens have no legal duty to retreat from an attacker in any place where they are lawfully present. A killing is justifiable in Kansas when a person “reasonably believes” that the use of deadly force is “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm” to that person or a third party.

Decisions about whether the eight killings were justified in 2018 were not made by a judge or jury but instead by by prosecutors based on evidence gathered by police. One case will be argued next month to determine whether another homicide will be added to the self-defense category.

Under Kansas law, prosecutors can’t file charges against someone in a self-defense killing unless the state can establish beyond a reasonable doubt that a person did not act in self-defense, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said.

First, prosecutors have to decide if a person believed he or she had to act when using deadly force. Second, prosecutors consider if that belief was reasonable under the facts known to that person at the time of the killing, Bennett said.

Charges may be declined if the evidence is insufficient to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that a person acted in self-defense, Bennett said.

“In Kansas, we also have statutory self-defense immunity, which means a person is immune from being prosecuted at all if the state cannot establish that the person was not acting in self-defense,” Bennett said.

In the past three years, Wichita police have worked five times as many justifiable homicides as during the first six and a half years of the stand-your-ground law, according to numbers provided by police. From 2006 to the middle of 2012, Wichita police worked three justifiable homicide cases, police said at the time. From 2016 to 2018, there have been 15.

Nationally, police shootings account for the majority of justifiable homicides — 429 of the 782 justifiable homicides enforcement in 2017 were by police.

That wasn’t the case in Wichita this year. None of the self-defense killings in 2018 was by on-duty police officers. One was by an off-duty police officer who shot and killed a man who had entered his west Wichita home high on meth and armed with a stolen gun, police officials and an autopsy report said.

In addition to the eight homicides deemed justifiable, another suspect, Leon Dukes Jr., is claiming self-defense after being arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of Lafian Berryman near 21st and Grove.

Berryman’s death is one of 23 homicides that resulted in an arrest of a suspect in 2018. Seven of Wichita’s 43 killings this year remain open investigations, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Twelve homicide cases were closed by police without an arrest, including the self-defense killings and one with a publicly identified suspect who has been able to evade authorities since July.

Homicide data can be uncertain because law enforcement can never be 100 percent sure about the cause of some deaths. For instance, the high-profile, mysterious death of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez is not included in this year’s total.

Guns were used in most of the killings — 31 out of 43.

Many of the cases involved meth, which state leaders have said is driving violent crime. Most of the suspects arrested knew the homicide victims.

Wichita police encourage members of the public to report tips and information about any of these killings by calling homicide detectives at 316-268-4181. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips on its website or by phone at 316-267-2111.

Below is a brief description of the self-defense and unsolved homicides in Wichita in 2018.

Self-defense homicides

Jan. 8: Police said Ky Jones Jr., 20, and Jeremy Burdine, 20, were trying to break into a home in the 1500 block of West Merton when the man inside fired several shots through the front door, killing both men. Autopsy reports show Jones was shot in the back, arms and legs and Burdine was shot in the chest.

The man who fired the shots was not arrested in that case but was later booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of a Jan. 6 home robbery in which prosecutors say he stole a gun. He was also charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was convicted and is being held at El Dorado State Prison, where his earliest release date is Oct. 24, 2021, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

April 29: Jeremy Riggans, 37, was shot to death in the 2400 block of North Prince, near 23rd Street North and Grove. A white SUV pulled up to his driveway and he opened fire on it, police said. The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old man who police have not identified, returned fire.

Police said the two men “have a history that goes back several years” and that Riggans had pulled a gun on the other man at a convenience store near 21st and Erie earlier in the day.

The man who shot Riggans was arrested early the next morning and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon. He has not been charged with a crime related to Riggans’s death.

May 26: Billy Bargas, 45, was killed in a fight with his girlfriend’s 23-year-old son. Bargas’s girlfriend told police that Bargas tried to punch her son before her son punched him once in the head.

An autopsy report says Bargas was hit in the head and knocked unconscious around 7 p.m. Witnesses waited about 40 minutes, then called police “since he had not regained consciousness.” He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The 23-year-old man has not been arrested or charged in connection with the death.

July 3: Christian Webb, 24, who had a criminal history of home burglaries, entered an off-duty Wichita police officer’s house through an open garage door in west Wichita with a stolen gun in his hand.

Webb began making demands of the officer, whose two daughters and wife were nearby in the house, police said. The officer then grabbed his police-issued service weapon and shot Webb nine times, killing him, according to an autopsy report and a police account of the shooting. Webb’s autopsy showed he had meth in his bloodstream when he was killed.

The officer was shot in the leg and recovered from his injuries, police said.

Aug. 18: Jesse Villalobos, 36, and Manuel Otano-Hernandez, 24, died in a late-night shootout in an alley near 21st and Market in north Wichita. Police say two groups of people — one in a parking lot and one in an adjacent back yard — got into an argument after someone in the parking lot began firing a pistol into the air.

The argument ended with Villalobos and Otano-Hernandez dead from gunshot wounds. Both deaths were determined to be self-defense killings. Bennett, the district attorney, called this “a mutual combat incident during which both parties were deceased.”

Sept. 27: Jose DeLeon, 23, pulled out of an apartment complex driveway, got in front of a truck and got out of his vehicle armed with a golf club, demanding money from the truck’s driver, police said.

DeLeon began smashing the back window of the man’s truck with the golf club.

The driver of the truck pulled out a handgun and shot DeLeon. He called police and stayed at the scene, police said. County prosecutors declined to file charges.

Open cases

No arrests have been made in these cases.

Jan. 25: Cherise Schneider, 36, was hit in the head by a bullet fired through the window of a house in the 700 block of North Edwards. Wichita police said she was not the intended target. Three men who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were questioned, but no arrests were made.

Feb. 6: Myranda Keck, 18, was living out of a car near Harry and George Washington Boulevard when someone pulled up beside her around 2:15 a.m. and fired a gun into the window, hitting her in the head and killing her, an autopsy report says. Police said her 40-year-old mother and 18-year-old boyfriend were also in the car at the time.

March 18: Dwayne Brunson, 27, was shot eight times — including once in the head — around closing time at Dueces Bar, 3105 N. Arkansas, in north Wichita. Although there were as many as 35 people at the bar, police said they had limited cooperation from witnesses. Brunson was a former basketball standout at Barton Community College in Great Bend. He died on the morning of his son’s birthday.

March 30: Darren Williams, 36, was shot three times in the head when he and his 35-year-old girlfriend went to meet a man just before midnight at the Sugar Creek Apartments near Pawnee and Oliver. Police said he got into a fight with the other man before he was shot.

June 30: Michael Maxwell, 29, was found dead in his car just after closing time near Vixen’s Erotic Sports Bar, 212 W. Harry. Police said he was targeted after a fight in Old Town earlier in the evening. Original reports said a sport-utility vehicle pulled up beside Maxwell and someone inside the SUV fired several shots into his vehicle, hitting him multiple times.

July 27: Illya Mitchell, 51, got into a fight with another man at an apartment complex near 21st and Grove that ended with his death, police said. An autopsy report said he was shot in the head twice.

July 28: Jamarious Carter, 27, was found dead around 3 a.m. by Wichita police inside a house in the 2100 block of South Palisade, near Pawnee and Broadway. Carter was shot in the neck and the back by someone outside who fired into the house, police said.





