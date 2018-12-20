Man who gunned down acquaintance in street headed to prison for 55 years

A 31-year-old Wichita man will spend more than 55 years in prison for gunning down another man in May.

Prosecutors say an eyewitness to the shooting told police that he saw Emmanuel Reed talking to 30-year-old Bretodd Williams in the 1700 block of South Elpyco, near Harry and Oliver, on May 2 before hearing “what sounded like fireworks exploding behind him.” Bretodd was shot several times, including in the left cheek, chest and back, according to his autopsy report. Authorities arrested Reed near a Payless shoe store in the area after police say he was seen going into a nearby QuikTrip in one set of clothes and leaving in another.

Both men are documented gang members and knew one another, Wichita police have previously said.

A jury in November convicted Reed of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Christopher Magana ordered Reed to serve 662 months in prison on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.