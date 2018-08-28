Wichita man arrested in connection with Winesberry’s death

A 31-year-old Wichita man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Sunday morning death of Desmond Winesberry, 46, jail records show.
Wichita police found Winesberry with trauma to his body around 2 a.m. on Sunday at a home in the 2300 block of North Chautauqua, near 21st and Hillside. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Damien Dawain Manuel, 31, was arrested Monday in the 400 block of North Main and booked into jail early Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Wichita police Cpt. Brent Allred said on Monday that a verbal and physical disturbance led up to the Winesberry’s death.
This is Wichita’s 37th homicide of 2018.
