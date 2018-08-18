Two killed in north Wichita shooting early Saturday morning

Two people died after a shooting early Saturday morning in north Wichita.

The two people were shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sedgwick County dispatch said. Police said they were outside they were shot near 21st and Market.

They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Sgt. Paul Kimble told KAKE News that one of the people shot lives in the area and that police are still looking into what led to the shooting.

Police have said Wichita has 33 homicides in Wichita so far this year. These would be the 34th and 35th. At the end of August last year, Wichita had 23 homicides. Wichita had 38 homicides in 2017, according to police records, and 35 of those were reported as murders. Last year, Kansas had the most murders since it began keeping track.

No further information has been provided at this time.

In a separate shooting in the 2400 block of north Somerset, about a mile away, two were injured in a shooting at about 6 p.m. Friday.





Police say the shooter was in a silver car with bullet holes in the passenger side.

Both people injured survived.

Police have not said if the two shootings are related. If anyone has information on either shooting, call Wichita police or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This story will be updated with the latest information as it become available.