Wichita dad pleads guilty in baby’s death. DA says case shows danger of co-sleeping

By Tim Potter

November 29, 2018 12:17 PM

A 34-year-old Wichita father has pleaded guilty in the Aug. 30 death of his 2-month-old twin son, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Kyle Kempton pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanor counts of endangering a child, the office said in an email statement.

The office noted that Kempton and Christy Rollings — mother of Kempton’s 2-month-old twin sons — were charged with the same crimes.

The charges stemmed from the death of 2-month-old Patrick Kempton, who died in a West Kellogg motel room.

“Kempton rolled over onto the baby, smothering him, while both were in bed,” the office said. “Rollings and Patrick’s twin brother were asleep on the floor. Kempton and Rollings were highly intoxicated.”

The office said it agreed with an American Academy of Pediatrics policy that discourages co-sleeping with infants.

Kempton faces a Jan. 22 sentencing hearing.

Last month, Rollings was sentenced to probation for the manslaughter charge and 24 months in jail on the misdemeanors.

