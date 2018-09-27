Wichita man killed after hitting truck with golf club, police say

A Wichita man pulled in front of a truck, got out of his vehicle armed with a golf club and began demanding money before the driver of the truck shot and killed him, police say.

Wichita police have identified the man killed in a shooting in north Wichita Wednesday night as 23-year-old Jose DeLeon. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2600 block of North Amidon.

DeLeon and his 18-year-old step-brother were at an apartment in the 2700 block of North Amidon before pulling in front of a southbound truck. DeLeon was the driver, and got out of his vehicle after the truck stopped in the middle of the street, Lt. Todd Ojile said.

DeLeon began demanding money from the 39-year-old male driver of the truck. After “a short verbal altercation,” DeLeon began smashing the man’s back window with a golf club, Ojile said.

The driver of the truck then shot DeLeon with a handgun and later called police, Ojile said.

When police arrived, DeLeon was dead. The driver of the truck stayed on scene and was interviewed by police, Ojile said.





No arrests had been made Thursday morning.

Police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if the 39-year-old shooter will be charged with a crime.

“With everything we have right now,” Ojile said, charges seem unlikely.

This is the 40th homicide in Wichita this year, Ojile said.