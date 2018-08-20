Mom and son found dead after family called for a welfare check, Wichita police say

A mother and her son were found dead inside a home after officers with the Wichita Police Department responded to a welfare check on Sunday evening, officer Charley Davidson said during Monday’s news briefing.
When officers arrived to the home in the 1000 block of East Arthur at about 9 p.m., they first talked to a 49-year-old woman, her husband and her brother who were all concerned about the woman’s 55-year-old sister. The family members said they had tried to contact the sister several times, but they were unable to reach her, Davidson said.
Officers entered the home, and they found the 55-year-old woman with a stab wound, Davidson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The officers then found a 28-year-old man in a separate bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head, Davidson said. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. A bolt-action rifle was found next to the man. Davidson said officers think the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
The two found dead were mother and son, Davidson said.
The investigation is ongoing, and officers are not looking for any other suspects.
