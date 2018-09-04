Carroll football’s Cade Becker (top left), Rose Hill volleyball (top right), Trinity Academy golf’s Madison Slayton (bottom left) and Maize South soccer’s David Bliss (bottom right)
Carroll football’s Cade Becker (top left), Rose Hill volleyball (top right), Trinity Academy golf’s Madison Slayton (bottom left) and Maize South soccer’s David Bliss (bottom right) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Varsity Kansas

Football to golf: Check out all The Eagle’s high school preview content in one place

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

September 04, 2018 03:29 PM

Football

Wichita Northwest running back Roy Johnson gets set to field a punt against Bishop Carroll during the Grizzlies 23-22 win over the Golden Eagles on Friday night. (Aug. 31, 2018)
Hayden Barber’s high school football playoff predictions

Varsity Kansas’ high school football preseason Top 25 in the Wichita area

League predictions for every high school football team in the Wichita area

Issue: Are offseason restrictions favoring wealthier high school athletes or keeping kids safe?

Issue: How reclassification will shake up high school football in Wichita

Issue: With big-name quarterbacks gone, here’s how top high school teams are adapting

Issue: How Kansas high school football safety and opportunity matches up with the region

See the top 20 high school football players in the Wichita area

The top 20 high school football games to watch in Wichita this fall

Previewing City League football, who is the best in Wichita?

AVCTL I high school football preview: Who can dethrone Derby?

Previewing the AVCTL II, perhaps the deepest league in the Wichita area

Your comprehensive AVCTL III high school football preview

Check out the Eagle’s AVCTL IV football preview

Previewing Central Plains League football’s top contenders

The teams you cannot sleep on in 2018

First-year coaches hit the ground running across Wichita area

The VK Pod: Episode 1 - Carroll, Northwest coaches + Week 1

Week 1 matchups to watch and the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

High school football players to watch in Week 1 across the Wichita area

Volleyball

The Rose Hill volleyball team celebrates first place finish at the KSHSAA state volleyball, 4A DII competition Sat. Oct. 29, 2016 at the Bicentennial Center in Salina. Photo by Karen Bonar.

Feature: ‘You think I choose to live in a barn?’ How Rose Hill became a volleyball diamond

101 volleyball players to watch in the Wichita area in 2018

Take your pick: We’re ranking the top Wichita-area high school volleyball teams

5 Wichita-area storylines to watch heading into the high school volleyball season

Don’t overlook these high school volleyball teams during the 2018 season

The 15 Wichita high school volleyball matches and tournaments to catch in 2018

Wichita-area volleyball teams tank in Kansas coaches preseason rankings

Boys Soccer

Carroll senior defender Brad Huslig goes for a ball during the Golden Eagles’ 1-0 win over Maize on Monday. (Sept. 3, 2018)
Feature: This coach is breaking rivalry walls and forwarding Wichita soccer in the process

Feature: Carroll soccer ‘farther along’ than projected thanks to unlikely step-ins

Feature: Wichita North soccer chasing history behind the school’s expectations

Feature: Despite losing 11 seniors, here’s how Andover Central soccer plans to get back

Who’s the best in Wichita? Ranking the top high school boys soccer teams

Boys soccer teams that could sneak up on the Wichita area in 2018

The top 5 boys soccer storylines heading into the 2018 season in the Wichita area

High school soccer is back. Here are 15 games to put on the calendar

Cross Country

The Circle Thunderbirds won the 2017 Class 4A boys cross country state championship.
Cross country landscape going through changes as big names have graduated

Wichita’s best cross country runners are back. Here is who to watch in 2018

Read, set, go! Here’s who/what to watch in Wichita-area high school cross country

Girls Tennis

Kapaun’s Clara Whitaker won the Class 5A singles title as a freshman and will look to repeat in 2018.
Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Feature: These Wichita rivals could boast the best two girls tennis teams in Kansas

Girls tennis is back in Wichita. Here are five storylines to watch in 2018

The 10 high school girls tennis matches to see in the Wichita area

Girls Golf

Trinity Academy girls golf’s Madison Slayton
Ranking the top high school girls golf teams in Wichita in 2018

Thirty Wichita-area high school girls golfers to keep an eye on this fall

