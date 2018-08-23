VKFB18: League predictions for every high school football team in the Wichita area

It seems a two-horse race that will likely end in week 1. Northwest travels to Carroll on Aug. 31, a place the Grizzlies won the last time they played there. But this time, Northwest seems far better.
To me, the battle for third, inversely, will come down to the final week of the season. Heights hosts Kapaun, and the last time the Falcons did that, they won 24-21. With plenty of returners coming back for Kapaun and almost none defensively for Heights, it will come down to whether the Falcons can right themselves in time.
Campus seems to be the surprise team in the Wichita area. Derby will be tough to stop for anyone in AVCTL I, but Campus — with a rivalry on the line — seems the most likely contender with five first team all-league-caliber players on the roster. Unlucky for them, the game is at Derby.
Maize has a solid roster but won’t return many of the playmakers from 2017. The Eagles’ game at Campus could be the tightest game on the league schedule.
It’s tough to replace 10 college football players and be ready for a tough rivalry game by week 4. On the other side, Eisenhower returns almost everyone and has found a solid replacement at quarterback in Collin Mackey.
The AVCTL II, in my opinion, is the toughest league in the Wichita area. Andover and Maize South would have the potential to win in any other league and may well win their own with plenty of playmakers taking the field.
Based on the scheduling, it’s hard to imagine any other pair of teams atop AVCTL III than McPherson and Buhler. Augusta and El Dorado lost a lot of pieces and were already a touch behind the top two.
That said, week 5 at Buhler will be one of the games of the week. Last year, the Bullpups travelled, too, and won 33-21 in the season-opener. The pieces seem to be falling in place for McPherson with an all-AVCTL III quarterback, receiver and running back returning.
Topping Andale in any year is tough, but if there was a year to do it, it might be 2018. Collegiate and Mulvane have some pieces to seriously contend, but Mulvane plays the Indians week 1 with a first-year coach, and the Spartans have to go to Andale.
The Indians lost a good chunk of their offense and two of the best defensive players in the Wichita area, but I believe they will have enough talent, coaching and experience to ride to a third straight league championship.
To me, the CPL could go one of four ways. First, Conway Springs could win out and cruise to a second straight title. Second, Cheney beats Garden Plain in the season opener and rides that momentum through. Third, the Owls do the same thing.
And fourth, Trinity Academy could go through likely the toughest schedule in the Wichita area and beat the odds with four league wins: vs. Conway Springs in the opener, at Chaparral to follow, at Garden Plain in week 3 and vs. Cheney later in the year. Unlikely, but possible.
There seem to be too many good teams in the CKL. With Hesston, Pratt, Smoky Valley, Nickerson and Larned all finishing the year on a high note, all have the potential to run the table. It comes down to scheduling.
The Swathers have to go to Larned and Smoky Valley, and that seems the most manageable path to a league championship to me.
Ell-Saline played four of the bottom teams in the Heart of America to win a league championship last year. This year, their road is much tougher, and Marion’s appears much lighter. Getting past Trinity at home in the season opener will be the key.
Behind the Warriors, Sedgwick lost a lot of pieces, including Shrine Bowl cornerback Neal Bever. Finding the next guys up will be huge to contend at Sterling and at Marion.
