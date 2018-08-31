High school football players to watch in Week 1 across the Wichita area

Quarterback - K’Vonte Baker - Wichita Heights, Sr.
Easy pick here; with a rotating Maize South defense and a well-oiled Heights offense, Baker should have plenty of opportunities to run wild.
Prediction: 105 passing yards, 140 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
Running Back - Breece Hall - Wichita Northwest, Sr.
Hall is the smoothest back in the area, and with a lot of new players at the heart of the Carroll defense, he has a chance to shine for a full game.
Prediction: 150 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiver - Nolan Veenis - Maize South, Sr.
Veenis is a nice safety valve for new Maize South quarterback. At 6 feet 4, he presents a big target that will be important against a young Heights defense.
Prediction: 80 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
Tight End - Clay Cundiff - Bishop Carroll, Sr.
Carroll’s top returning receiving threat presents a matchup problem for the Northwest defense. With slightly undersized linebackers, Cundiff’s 6-4 frame could cause problems.
Prediction: 95 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Offensive Line - Andale
The Indians’ offensive line has always been strong, and it will be that way again in 2018. Going up against a relatively inexperienced Mulvane defensive line should create plenty of opportunity.
Prediction: 100 passing yards, 230 rushing yards, 5 touchdowns
Defensive Line - Wichita Northwest
With a verbal commit to Oklahoma on the line, this is an easy pick. Senior end Marcus Hicks and the rest of the Grizzlies could have a field day against a young, rotating Carroll offensive line.
Prediction: 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Linebacker - Dhimani Butler - Goddard, Jr.
Kam’Ron Gonzalez is a well-known linebacker talent at Goddard, but Butler will be key Friday at Wichita East to locking down the middle of the field.
Prediction: 11 tackles
Safety - Migc Aiyanyor - Derby, Sr.
The Garden City offense likes to offer a balanced offensive attack, and Aiyanyor is a balanced safety. Coming from Salina Central, he will be eager to make plays for the Panthers.
Prediction: 7 tackles, 1 interception
Cornerback - Nic Cinotto - Eisenhower, Sr.
Cinotto might not play the whole game against Salina Central, but while he is in there, he will be a problem for the Mustangs’ offense, which likes to brings back a senior quarterback.
Prediction: 5 tackles, 1 interception
