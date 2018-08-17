VKFB18: AVCTL I high school football preview: Who can dethrone Derby?

Class 6A, AVCTL I
2017 Record: 5-5 (Key win: Hutchinson, 27-21; Key loss: Northwest, 57-24)
2017 Finish: Third in AVCTL I, Lost in Regional
Coach: Greg Slade (5th year)
Projected Record: 7-1, Second in AVCTL I (4-1)
Top 3 Players:
Quinton Hicks, 6-3, 230, LB/TE, Sr.
Seth Falley, 6-3, 285, OT, Sr.
Cameron Harvey, 5-10, 160, FS/RB, Sr.
2017 Record: 11-2 (Key win: Northwest, 53-41; Key loss: Blue Valley North, 49-42)
2017 Finish: First in AVCTL I, State runner-up
Coach: Brandon Clark (16th year)
Projected Record: 8-0, First in AVCTL I (6-0)
Top 3 Players:
Cade Lindsey, 5-11, 175, LB, Sr.
Dax Benway, CB, 6-1, 175, CB, Sr.
Hunter Igo, 6-0, 180, S/QB, Sr.
Class 6A, AVCTL I
2017 Record: 5-4 (Key win: Salina South, 49-14; Key loss: Campus, 27-21)
2017 Finish: Fourth in AVCTL I, lost in Week 9
Coach: Mike Vernon (1st year)
Projected Record: 4-4, Fourth in AVCTL I (3-3)
Top 3 Players:
Tayezhan Crough, 6-0, 170, RB, Jr.
Davian Vigil, 6-3, 185, CB, Sr.
Trevor Rhoades, 5-10, 150, S/RB, Sr.
Class 5A, AVCTL I
2017 Record: 9-2 (Key win: Heights, 41-14; Key loss: Carroll, 26-14)
2017 Finish: Second in AVCTL I, Lost in Sectional
Coach: Gary Guzman (9th year)
Projected Record: 5-3, Third in AVCTL I (4-2)
Top 3 Players:
Caleb Grill, 6-4, 180, QB, Sr.
Noah Stanton, 6-0, 213, DE, Sr.
Caden Cox, 5-10, 195, RB/S, Jr.
Class 5A, AVCTL I
2017 Record: 3-6 (Key win: Eisenhower, 31-19; Key loss: Heights, 41-26)
2017 Finish: Fifth in AVCTL II, Lost in Week 9
Coach: Chris Jaax (3rd year)
Projected Record: 2-6, Fifth in AVCTL I (2-4)
Top 3 Players:
Brett Ashcraft, 6-0, 230, C, Sr.
Colton Davis, 6-0, 180 QB, Sr.
Matt Seirer, 5-10, 190, LB, Sr.
Class 5A, AVCTL I
2017 Record: 0-8 (Key win: none; Key loss: Arkansas City, 24-21)
2017 Finish: Seventh in AVCTL I, lost in Week 9
Coach: Mark Sandbo (1st Year)
Projected Record: 0-8, Seventh in AVCTL I (0-6)
Top 3 Players:
Taylon Peters, 5-10, 200, LB/RB, Sr.
Brogen Richardson, 6-1, 185, QB, Sr.
Jackson Kavanaugh, 6-0, 170, QB/RB, Jr.
Class 5A, AVCTL I
2017 Record: 3-7 (Key win: Liberal, 24-14; Key loss: Valley Center, 13-7)
2017 Finish: Fourth in AVCTL I, Lost in Regional
Coach: Sam Sellers (9th year)
Projected Record: 2-6, Sixth in AVCTL I (1-5)
Top 3 Players:
Isaac Mitchell, 6-4, 245, DE, Sr.
Jayden Miller, 5-11, 270, DL, Sr.
Cai Culvert, 5-11, 158, DB, Sr.
