Brody Kooser, a former Derby running back, who owned AVCTL I and helped the Panthers to a league title in 2017.
Varsity Football

#VKFB18: AVCTL I high school football preview: Who can dethrone Derby?

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

August 17, 2018 01:19 PM

Coming off the first playoff win in school history, Campus is riding momentum into 2018. That has coach Greg Slade excited.

By

Class 6A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 5-5 (Key win: Hutchinson, 27-21; Key loss: Northwest, 57-24)

2017 Finish: Third in AVCTL I, Lost in Regional

Coach: Greg Slade (5th year)

Projected Record: 7-1, Second in AVCTL I (4-1)

Top 3 Players:

Quinton Hicks, 6-3, 230, LB/TE, Sr.

Seth Falley, 6-3, 285, OT, Sr.

Cameron Harvey, 5-10, 160, FS/RB, Sr.

Derby QB Grant Adler (13) heads downfield for a large gain against Maize during the second quarter at Derby High Friday. (Sept. 15, 2017)
Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle


Class 6A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 11-2 (Key win: Northwest, 53-41; Key loss: Blue Valley North, 49-42)

2017 Finish: First in AVCTL I, State runner-up

Coach: Brandon Clark (16th year)

Projected Record: 8-0, First in AVCTL I (6-0)

Top 3 Players:

Cade Lindsey, 5-11, 175, LB, Sr.

Dax Benway, CB, 6-1, 175, CB, Sr.

Hunter Igo, 6-0, 180, S/QB, Sr.

Hutchinson's Braden Archer (44) brings down Maize's Dalyn Johnson (9) during the first half of their game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.
Lindsey Bauman/The Hutchinson News

Class 6A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 5-4 (Key win: Salina South, 49-14; Key loss: Campus, 27-21)

2017 Finish: Fourth in AVCTL I, lost in Week 9

Coach: Mike Vernon (1st year)

Projected Record: 4-4, Fourth in AVCTL I (3-3)

Top 3 Players:

Tayezhan Crough, 6-0, 170, RB, Jr.

Davian Vigil, 6-3, 185, CB, Sr.

Trevor Rhoades, 5-10, 150, S/RB, Sr.

Maize Eagles football quarterback Caleb Grill
Maize QB Caleb Grill scrambles against Heights in the second quarter during the second round of the 5A playoff at Maize High Friday. (Nov. 3, 2017)
Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Class 5A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 9-2 (Key win: Heights, 41-14; Key loss: Carroll, 26-14)

2017 Finish: Second in AVCTL I, Lost in Sectional

Coach: Gary Guzman (9th year)

Projected Record: 5-3, Third in AVCTL I (4-2)

Top 3 Players:

Caleb Grill, 6-4, 180, QB, Sr.

Noah Stanton, 6-0, 213, DE, Sr.

Caden Cox, 5-10, 195, RB/S, Jr.

@ChrisJaax/Twitter

Class 5A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 3-6 (Key win: Eisenhower, 31-19; Key loss: Heights, 41-26)

2017 Finish: Fifth in AVCTL II, Lost in Week 9

Coach: Chris Jaax (3rd year)

Projected Record: 2-6, Fifth in AVCTL I (2-4)

Top 3 Players:

Brett Ashcraft, 6-0, 230, C, Sr.

Colton Davis, 6-0, 180 QB, Sr.

Matt Seirer, 5-10, 190, LB, Sr.

@SC_MustangFB


Class 5A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 0-8 (Key win: none; Key loss: Arkansas City, 24-21)

2017 Finish: Seventh in AVCTL I, lost in Week 9

Coach: Mark Sandbo (1st Year)

Projected Record: 0-8, Seventh in AVCTL I (0-6)

Top 3 Players:

Taylon Peters, 5-10, 200, LB/RB, Sr.

Brogen Richardson, 6-1, 185, QB, Sr.

Jackson Kavanaugh, 6-0, 170, QB/RB, Jr.

Class 5A, AVCTL I

2017 Record: 3-7 (Key win: Liberal, 24-14; Key loss: Valley Center, 13-7)

2017 Finish: Fourth in AVCTL I, Lost in Regional

Coach: Sam Sellers (9th year)

Projected Record: 2-6, Sixth in AVCTL I (1-5)

Top 3 Players:

Isaac Mitchell, 6-4, 245, DE, Sr.

Jayden Miller, 5-11, 270, DL, Sr.

Cai Culvert, 5-11, 158, DB, Sr.

