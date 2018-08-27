Ranking the top high school girls golf teams in Wichita in 2018

1. Andale
The Indians were one of two teams from the Wichita area that came runners-up at their state tournament in 2017, but the biggest difference between Andale and Andover is where the losses came.
Andale lost a pair of seniors from the middle of its lineup and will return top players in individual runner-up Morgan Brasser, a junior, and Jacy Anderson, a senior who finished fifth in the individual standings. Other top returners include sophomores Jaela Albers and Maggie Morris.
2. Andover
The Trojans have developed several top players to replace two of Wichita’s best from a year ago.
Baylee Bloom and Hayley Jones finished in the top six of the Class 5A individual standings, but they are both gone. But sophomores Tiffany Chan and Shauna Lee will look to fill in after top 25 showings at state. Junior Kelsey Hawley and sophomore Alivia Nguyen will look to shore up the roster.
3. Maize South
The Mavericks seem to be the up-and-coming team in the Wichita area.
After a sixth-place finish at the 5A tournament last year, Maize South returns all but one player from its state roster. With a ton of senior leadership in Hannah Shaver and Morgan Wilson and young talent in junior London Love and sophomore Elli Lindebak, watch out for the Mavs.
4. Trinity Academy
The Knights are going through a bit of a change.
After finishing third in Class 4A last season, Trinity will look to replace a handful of players, including three seniors. The Knights will bring back two of Wichita’s best in juniors Madison Slayton and Hanna Hawks, and they will be key to keeping Trinity in the hunt for a state championship.
5. Maize
The Eagles are looking to prove 2017 was no fluke.
Maize finished seventh in Class 5A last season and will have to replace three seniors from that roster. The good news is sophomore Brooklyn Blasdel showed a lot of promise as a freshman. She and senior Riley Hunter will have to lead and have sophomore Lexie Ridder provide good depth.
