These Wichita rivals could boast the best two girls tennis teams in Kansas

Kapaun has long been the best girls tennis program in Kansas, but that gap has closed from the west side of Wichita.
The Crusaders have 35 individual and doubles state championships, and 15 team titles. They came away with a pair of championships in 2017, but the state results in Class 5A showed there might be a change coming — or at least more of a battle.
Kapaun finished third in Class 5A behind title winners St. James Academy and crosstown rival Bishop Carroll came in runner-up just three points ahead of the Crusaders.
The good news from a neutral point of view: Almost everyone is back for round 2.
Carroll and Kapaun’s top singles and doubles players met in both state finals last year, and though the Crusaders finished lower in the team standings, they won each time.
Kapaun freshman Clara Whitaker beat Carroll junior Brittany Steven, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. And Kapaun’s senior/juinor team of Kelly House and Eleanor Baldwin beat Carroll juniors Brayden Steven and Lauren Steven, 7-6, 8-6, 6-3.
Kapaun coach Kathy Schulte said it was frustrating to win both events but not even finish in the top two of the team standings.
“I was seriously thinking, ‘There’s just no way,’ ” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I added up the points and sure enough. That has always been my struggle as a coach. The last time we won state as a team was in 2011, and we did it with four players.”
For Carroll, and St. James Academy for that matter, it was about depth. The Golden Eagles brought one more player to the state tournament in 2017, and that made the difference.
Schulte said she knows that will likely be the difference again this season, but Carroll coach Darren Huslig does, too.
“That depth is very important,” he said. “There have been years where if you don’t have that extra piece, you’re just not going to finish high enough.”
Huslig, who also coaches the Carroll boys, said it’s always fun when the rivals get together. Both teams know to bring it and circle each other on the schedule, but that’s nothing different from any other sport.
In football, the Holy War is almost always one of the most intense games of the Wichita high school schedule. In basketball, Kapaun has had outstanding success but Carroll won a state title last season.
Girls tennis is different.
Both teams have history as state champions, and both teams are still toward the top of the state rankings.
“They will definitely be tough,” Schulte said. “But as far as the City League, I never underestimate East, Northwest, Heights and those teams. They always play us tough.
“But when you look at our depth, that might be where those teams can’t keep up with us.”
Both coaches said their teams have a long ways to go and much to improve on before their first meeting Sept. 17 and especially before they can consider battling at state.
But with the talent they inherit, Carroll and Kapaun certainly have the potential to make 2018 a state battle bred in Wichita.
“We push each other I think,” Huslig said. “That’s the match to look at. Kapaun is always loaded. They have a freshman state champion, and I know they’re adding another good player (in Reagan Boleski).
“Hopefully our numbers can still help us because it’s going to be tough to get past their top guns for sure.”
