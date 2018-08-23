Who’s the best in Wichita? Ranking the top high school boys soccer teams

The Wichita area hasn’t brought a state championship home since 2015, but some teams are poised to change that.
Here are preps reporter Hayden Barber’s team rankings for the 2018 high school boys soccer season in the Wichita area.
10. Derby
Derby has been building success for years and finally finished with a winning record last season. The Panthers got wins against Northwest, Maize South, East and Newton. They are right there but have to take that next step, having lost four one-goal games in 2017.
9. Newton
The Railroaders put together a remarkable run at the end of the 2017 with a 5-1 finish. Newton captured a Class 5A regional championship with a 3-2 overtime win over Liberal. The biggest challenge for the Railers will be getting into the final four.
8. Maize South
Maize South was too hit-and-miss in 2017 with losses to Valley Center, Derby and a 7-0 loss to Salina Central. But the Mavericks won several key games last season, including against 4-1A semifinalist McPherson, AVCTL I champion Campus and 4-1A finalist Andover Central.
7. Campus
The Colts had a wonderful season last year. Setting school records in wins (14), shutouts (14) and winning its first AVCTL I title, Campus’ challenge will be trying to replicate what it created in 2017. The community rallied around the Colts, and the student section came to life.
6. Eisenhower
The Tigers lose a lot in 2018 — more than most, at least from a goal-scoring perspective. But Eisenhower showed a potency to win last season that should continue with this year’s roster. The Tigers finished with 16 wins in 2017, tied for the fourth-most in the Wichita area.
5. McPherson
The Bullpups captured their third Class 4-1A semifinal appearance since 2012 last season. McPherson loses a lot heading into the 2018 season, but there is little reason to believe another AVCTL III-IV title isn’t within reach. McPherson will build through the year toward the playoffs.
4. Andover Central
Only two Wichita area teams reached the state-title game last season. Andover Central was one of them, in Class 4-1A. The Jaguars will look to do one better than their 3-0 loss at that point to Bishop Miege, but they have to replace All-Metro forward Jackson Lewallen.
3. Kapaun
Always one of the strongest teams in the area, Kapaun will be back again in 2018. The Crusaders reached the Class 5A semifinals for the third straight season, and until proven otherwise, they will be one of the favorites to come out of the west again.
2. North
The Redskins have never won the City League but have a state championship. North will be looking to pull off the double in 2018 and is considered a favorite to do that. With plenty of talent coming back and a bit of turnover in the league, Wichita should be a battle ground this fall.
1. Carroll
Until proven otherwise, the ball is in Carroll’s court. The Golden Eagles are defending City League champions and are coming off a Class 5A championship-game appearance. The City League will be loaded in 2018, and Carroll loses a wealth of all-league starters. But the Eagles hold the key for now.
