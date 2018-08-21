Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

The 10 high school girls tennis matches to see in the Wichita area

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

August 21, 2018 12:09 PM

Even if tennis isn’t your sport, these matches will be tough to turn away from.

Some of Kansas’ best teams, like Collegiate and Kapaun, are back in 2018 to chase another state championship. Here are the top 10 dates to circle:

10. Holy War (Sept. 17)

Kapuan Mt. Carmel at Bishop Carroll

9. Andover Invitational (Sept. 20)

Andover, Andover Central, Bishop Carroll, Collegiate, Trinity Academy, Valley Center

8. McPherson Invitational (Sept. 29)

McPherson, Blue Valley Southwest, Campus, Derby, Elyria Christian, Garden City, Great Bend, Hays, Hutchinson, Liberal, Newton, Salina South

7. Hesston Meet (Sept. 8)

Hesston, Andover Central, Central Plains, Collegiate, Elyria Christian, Hillsboro, Independent, Sacred Heart, Smoky Valley

6. Valley Center Invitational (Sept. 4)

Valley Center, Conway Springs, Eisenhower, Maize, Maize South, Salina South

5. Collegiate Invitational (Sept. 6)

Collegiate, Andover, Andover Central, Hutchinson, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Maize, Trinity Academy, Valley Center

4. Salina Central Invitational

Salina Central, Arkansas City, Bishop Miege, Goddard, Hays, Hutchinson, Maize, Maize South, McPherson, Newton, Salina South, St. James Academy, Topeka Seaman, Topeka West, Valley Center

3. Collegiate Classic (Aug. 25)

Collegiate, Bishop Carroll, Bishop Miege, Blue Valley Southwest, Blue Valley West, Hays, Hutchinson-Trinity, Independent, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, KC Christian, Maize, Maize South, Notre Dame de Sion, Scott City, Trinity Academy

2. Arkansas City Invitational (Sept. 13)

Arkansas City, Andover, Andover Central, Bishop Carroll, Campus, Collegiate, Goddard, Independence, Independent, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Maize South, Newton, Pittsburg, Salina South, St. James Academy, Wellington

1. Collegiate Tournament of Champions (Sept. 22)

Collegiate, Andover, Arkansas City, Bishop Carroll, Blue Valley, Blue Valley North, Blue Valley Northwest, Conway Springs, Eisenhower, Independence, Independent, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Maize, McPherson, Parsons, Wellington

League Tournaments

City League: Sept. 29 at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

AVCTL I: Oct. 1 at Campus

AVCTL II: Oct. 1 at Andover

AVCTL III-IV: Oct. 1 at Winfield

State Tournaments (Oct. 12-13)

Class 6A: Olathe North

Class 5A: Emporia

Class 4A: Topeka Hayden

Class 3-2-1A: Kingman

