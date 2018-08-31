Class 6A semifinalist Wichita Northwest travels to 5A state champion Bishop Carroll in Week 1 for the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.
Class 6A semifinalist Wichita Northwest travels to 5A state champion Bishop Carroll in Week 1 for the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Wichita’s top Week 1 football matchups and the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

By Hayden Barber

August 31, 2018 11:57 AM

The City League could be decided before Week 2 hits.

Bishop Carroll is the defending champion, and Northwest was the 2017 runner-up. The Golden Eagles are the defending Class 5A state champions, and the Grizzlies reached the 6A semifinals.

Both teams will have the potential to reach the 5A final this season. For Carroll, it will be because of the program’s pedigree. With Northwest, it’s raw talent.

Carroll comes in with three titles since 2012. Northwest already has two players going on to Divison I football and could have more in the near future.

With the game at Carroll, Northwest will be out of its element. That will definitely give the Eagles an advantage, but the degree of that advantage will be a key.

Last meeting: Bishop Carroll 40, Wichita Northwest 35 (Week 1, 2017)

Prediction: Wichita Northwest 35, Bishop Carroll 31

Maize South at Heights

Expect points.

Heights has one of the most electric players in the Wichita area in senior quarterback K’Vonte Baker, and Maize South has one of the most high-powered offensive units in the metro.

The Falcons will field an extremely inexperienced defense and will rely on its option offense to keep them in it. For Maize South, it will be about keeping Baker contained.

Both offenses combined to average more than 34 points per game last season, and that will likely be the case again Friday.

Last meeting: None

Prediction: Maize South 34, Heights 32

Garden Plain at Cheney

One of the best small-town rivalries in the Wichita area is back.

Only a few minutes down Kellogg separate a pair of the metro’s best, and the 2018 edition is expected to be tight. Both teams lost a lot of key players, but neither team has goes into 2018 with glaring holes in the lineup.

The rivalry has produced some high-scoring classics

Last meeting: Garden Plain 18, Cheney 13

Prediction: Cheney 17, Garden Plain 14 (Week 9, 2017)

Andale at Mulvane

Two of AVCTL IV’s top teams meeting in Week 1 is scrumptious.

Andale and Mulvane have created a bit of a rivalry atop the league, and 2018 isn’t expected to be any different. In recent years, the Indians have owned the league, including last year when they beat Mulvane by 28.

The Indians are built to go through transitions in talent, and that will be put to the test in the season-opener.

Last meeting: Andale 48, Mulvane 20

Prediction: Andale 41, Mulvane 17

Valley Center at Maize

A top 25 matchup in my preseason rankings for the Wichita area, this one could get interesting.

Maize is coming off a hot 2017 season, and Valley Center has to replace the face of the program in cornerback Dalton Cross. With the game at Maize, that gives the Eagles a huge advantage, but the Hornets have proven they can hang with even some of the top teams in the area.

Last meeting: Valley Center 27, Maize 13 (Regional, 2016)

Prediction: Maize 31, Valley Center 17

Goddard at East

We’ve got a rare 6A vs. 4A in the opener.

Goddard is one of Wichita’s biggest football machines, and Wichita East is the biggest high school in Kansas. It will be interesting to see if quantity can win out over quality in the schools’ first ever meeting.

Last meeting: None

Prediction: Goddard 42, Wichita East 21

Hutchinson at West

The Salthawks come to Friends University on Friday for what seems to be an even matchup.

Hutchinson is going through a transition, and West is one of the toughest teams in Wichita. The Salthawks have a proven brand of football, but the Pioneers are out to prove they belong among the upper-middle class in 6A.

Last meeting: Hutchinson 62, Wichita West 13

Prediction: Hutchinson 24, Wichita West 21

Newton at Buhler

The last of my top 25 matchups will be one of Buhler’s biggest tests.

The Crusaders have a light schedule in 2018, and the Railers will provide a much-needed early season test before the Buhler hosts McPherson for what could be the AVCTL III title in Week 5.

Last meeting: None

Prediction: Buhler 24, Newton 13

