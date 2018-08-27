Five Wichita-area storylines to watch heading into the high school volleyball season

The high school volleyball season is about to get underway as preseason tournaments wrap up, and with that, there are a few themes to follow this year.
Here are five storylines heading into the 2018 season:
1. Rose Hill looking for history
With big-name players in a small town, the Rockets are looking to achieve something that has never been done in Rose Hill.
The Rockets are shooting for their third straight state championship in 2018. With five seniors returning and two heading to college volleyball after this season, they will be poised to do it. Rose Hill has a first-year coach in Cherith Mock, who was out of volleyball for seven years. Adapting to her schemes and coaching methods will be key early on.
2. Out to prove them wrong
Outside of Rose Hill, no Wichita-area team was ranked higher than fourth in the Kansas Volleyball Association’s preseason rankings.
Bishop Carroll comes in at No. 4 in Class 5A but did not qualify for the state semifinals last season. Andale is fourth in 4A, but the Indians didn’t reach the their state tournament last year. Behind those two, Cheney, Goddard, Hesston, Trinity Academy and Wellington all reached the final four but none were ranked higher than sixth.
Goddard and Wellington fell outside the top 10 as did Andover, El Dorado, Hutchinson and Newton, who all reached state last year.
3. Replacing stars
Some of Wichita’s top players won’t be back this year, and some of those teams are the ones that could use them the most.
Andover hitter Isabelle Reynolds, Hesston hitter Kailey Jo Ince and Newton hitter Taylor Antonowich are just three of the top players who won’t be back. For Andover, the Trojans somewhat surprisingly reached state and had a lot of momentum after beating Maize. Hesston was one of the top teams in 3A. And Newton will have a huge void to fill after losing 696 kills as a junior and senior.
4. Shot at redemption
The number of state semifinalists from the Wichita area per year hasn’t gone down since 2014.
Last year, the area put six through to the final four, the most since before 2010. That is likely to change this season as Class 4A has merged to one tournament, but what hasn’t changed is that six teams are looking to ride that momentum. There will be fewer shots at a championship in 2018, but for teams like Rose Hill and Cheney, who reached the final, it’s only more motivation.
5. Lifting the curse
No Wichita-area high school has boasted a Class 6A or 5A volleyball state championship since 2001.
At the highest level of competition, those in the Wichita area have come short, but for top contenders like Carroll, Maize South and Goddard, that can only be seen as inspiration. Carroll was the last to do it in 5A in 2001, and Maize did it in 6A two years earlier. Kapaun was the last team to come third in 2013, and Maize was the last to reach the final in 2011.
