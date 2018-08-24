Boys soccer teams that could sneak up on the Wichita area in 2018

Someone will surprise.
In 2017, Campus was one of the biggest surprise teams in Kansas, winning its first AVCTL I title in school history. With the high school boys soccer season starting Friday in the Wichita area, a new Campus will rise in 2018.
Here are some of the top sleeper candidates:
Derby
The Panthers had a few bumps in the regular season in 2017, and that came back to bite them.
Derby met eventual third-place finisher Manhattan in its Class 6A regional championship. The Panthers lost 1-0. It was their second 1-0 loss to Manhattan of the year, losing in overtime Sept. 9.
But in 2018, they have to know they must win those fringe games like against the Salina schools, Campus and sneak in a high-caliber win. They have that chance Thursday against Kapaun, Sept. 3 against Manhattan and Oct. 16 at Eisenhower.
East
The Aces will look to keep the soccer magic rolling.
East’s girls soccer team won the City League outright for the first time since 2004 last year, and the boys squad certainly has the potential to follow suit.
Sophomore Ivan Quezada was a spark in his first season of high school soccer, earning first team All-City League honors. His talent will be key to getting past the likes of Carroll, North and Kapaun.
Maize
Few teams surprised at the end of the 2017 like the Eagles.
Maize finished the season 9-9 (3-3 AVCTL I) but won a 5A regional championship and was one game away from the final four, losing to eventual finalist Carroll in sub-state.
The combination play of Max Shea and Tanner Prophet up top will be important to Maize’s success, and that chemistry will have to be brewed over several weeks. But if the Eagles can find their scoring touch, they could be dangerous.
Northwest
Northwest is almost always the first team City League coaches bring up when talking about tough teams to play against.
The Grizzlies almost always play a loaded schedule, which was why they finished the 2017 season 7-10. But on any given night, Northwest has the ability to contend with the top teams in the Wichita area and the City League.
Northwest has to replace All-Metro selection Blake Arndt but will have top players in striker Chris Navarrete and attacking midfielder Jairo Ornelas who will be called upon to do that.
Rose Hill
The Rockets play a brutal schedule, especially early in the season, but if they can find at least five wins through September, they should be in good shape.
Last year, Rose Hill finished 9-7-1 and was bounced in the first round of the playoffs because of a tough opening draw. With a lighter tail end to the season, the Rockets could put together some momentum going into the postseason.
Rose Hill has experience atop Kansas. The Rockets won back-to-back Class 4-1A state championships in 2014-15. The key will be channeling that energy again in 2018.
