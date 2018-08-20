Bishop Carroll’s Clay Cundiff, left, catches a pass as Northwest’s Percelle Finch defends in the third quarter Thursday night. Bishop Carroll won 40-35.
Bishop Carroll’s Clay Cundiff, left, catches a pass as Northwest’s Percelle Finch defends in the third quarter Thursday night. Bishop Carroll won 40-35. Fred Solis Correspondent
Varsity Football

#VKFB18: Previewing City League football, who is the best in Wichita?

By Hayden Barber

August 20, 2018 12:46 PM

Bishop Carroll, Northwest and Kapaun Mt. Carmel fight for the 2018 City League high school football title. Here are the schedules, predictions and top players for each team.

Carroll banner.png

IMG_Bishop_Carroll_state_4_1_5HE01PCH_L402133037.JPG
Bishop Carroll celebrates another state title after defeating St. Thomas Aquinas 38-28 to win the 5A state title in Pittsburg on Saturday.
Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Class 5A, City League

2017 Record: 12-1 (Key win: Aquinas, 38-28; Key loss: Derby, 54-45)

2017 Finish: First in GWAL, State championship

Coach: Dusty Trail (2nd year)

bishop carroll schedule.png

Projected Record: 6-2, Second in City League (5-1)

Top 3 Players:

Clay Cundiff, 6-4, 220, TE, Sr.

Cade Becker, 6-5, 190, WR/QB, Sr.

Cale Blasi, 6-0, 165, DB, Sr.

east banner.png

Class 6A, City League

2017 Record: 3-6 (Key win: South, 18-10; Key loss: Great Bend, 7-6)

2017 Finish: Sixth in GWAL, Lost in Week 9

Coach: Ene Akpan (1st year)

East schedule.png

Projected Record: 3-5, Sixth in City League (3-3)

Top 3 Players:

Jaden Wyatt, 6-0, 270, OL, Sr.

Tavi Agnew, 5-10, 160, DB, Jr.

Uciph McDaniels, 6-1, 200, DL, Jr.

heights banner.png

101317Carroll_fs2.JPG
Bishop Carroll QB Braden Howell (12) grinds out some yards against Heights in the second quarter at Heights Friday. (Oct. 13, 2017)
Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Class 5A, City League

2017 Record: 6-5 (Key win: Kapaun, 34-24; Key loss: Maize, 41-14)

2017 Finish: Third in GWAL, Lost in Regional

Coach: Dominick Dingle (1st year)

Heights schedule.png

Projected Record: 4-4, Fourth in City League (3-3)

Top 3 Players:

Kvonte Baker, 5-10, 175, QB, Sr.

Ryan Depperschmidt, OL, Sr.

Jamir Johnson, 5-10, 180, DB, Sr.

KMC banner.png

Kapaun coach Dan Adelhardt previews the Crusaders’ 2018 high school football season.

Class 5A, City League

2017 Record: 6-4 (Key win: St. James Academy, 28-27 (OT); Key loss: Carroll, 41-6)

2017 Finish: Fourth in GWAL, Lost in Regional

Coach: Dan Adelhardt (14th year)

Kapaun schedule.png

Projected Record: 5-3, Third in City League (4-2)

Top 3 Players:

Scott Valentas, 6-3, 200, DB, Sr.

Parker Manning, 5-10, 155, DB, Sr.

Patrick Altenor, 6-2, 240, OL, Sr.

north banner.png

Class 6A, City League

2017 Record: 0-9 (Key win: None; Key loss: Southeast, 49-42)

2017 Finish: Ninth in GWAL, Lost in first round

Coach: Scott Moshier (3rd year)

North schedule.png

Projected Record: 0-8, Ninth in City League (0-6)

Top 3 Players:

Thomas Kucera, 5-9, 245, C, Sr.

Jacob Bagby, 6-4, 240, DE, Sr.

Christian Dodd, 5-10, 240, G, Sr.

northwest banner.png

083117 carroll northwest fb0463.JPG
Northwest’s Roy Johnson runs in the open field as he returns a Bishop Carroll kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter Thursday night. Bishop Carroll won 40-35.
Fred Solis Correspondent


Class 5A, City League

2017 Record: 10-2 (Key win: Garden City, 49-6; Key loss: Derby, 53-41)

2017 Finish: Second in GWAL, Lost in Sub-State (Class 6A)

Coach: Steve Martin (7th year)

Northwest schedule.png

Projected Record: 8-0, First in City League (6-0)

Top 3 Players:

Breece Hall, 6-2, 220, RB, Sr.

Marcus Hicks, 6-5, 245, DE, Sr.

Josh Carter, 5-10, 215, LB, Sr.

south banner.png

IMG_092316Kapun_South_md_2_1_O8C4O2L2_L335237872.JPG
Former South high Titans quarterback Evan Kruse steps back for a short pass over Kapaun Mt. Carmel Shane Channel (30) in the second quarter Friday night at Cessna stadium.(Sept 23rd, 2016)
Manny De Los Santos Wichita Eagle

Class 6A, City League

2017 Record: 1-8 (Key win: North, 49-6; Key loss: East, 18-10)

2017 Finish: Seventh in GWAL, Lost in first round

Coach: Paul Lopez (3rd year)

south schedule.png

Projected Record: 2-6, Seventh in City League (2-4)

Top 3 Players:

Payton Collins, 5-8, 235, RB/FB, Sr.

Damian Wells, 5-8, 165, WR/CB, Sr.

Jai’Schuan Brown, 5-7, 211, DL/OL, Sr.

southeast banner.png

Southeast.png
@SoutheastAD/Twitter


Class 6A, City League

2017 Record: 1-8 (Key win: North, 49-42; Key loss: East, 23-16)

2017 Finish: Eighth in GWAL, Lost in first round

Coach: Erik Dobbins (3rd year)

southeast schedule.png

Projected Record: 1-7, Eighth in City League (1-5)

Top 3 Players:

Dayton Evans, 6-2, 290, OL/DL, Sr.

Quinton Thomas, 6-1, 185, QB, Jr.

AJ King, 5-8, 165, WR, So.

west banner.png

west.png
@WestonSchartz/Twitter

Class 6A, City League

2017 Record: 5-4 (Key win: Dodge City, 21-15; Key loss: Junction City, 28-21)

2017 Finish: Third in GWAL, Lost in first round

Coach: Weston Schartz (25th year)

West schedule.png

Projected Record: 4-4, Fourth in City League (3-3)

Top 3 Players:

Zion Parks, 5-10, 185, QB, Jr.

Shakur Johnson, 5-10, 175, RB, Sr.

Deshawn Nichols, 6-2, 285, DT, Sr.

