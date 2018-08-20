VKFB18: Previewing City League football, who is the best in Wichita?

Bishop Carroll, Northwest and Kapaun Mt. Carmel fight for the 2018 City League high school football title. Here are the schedules, predictions and top players for each team.
Class 5A, City League
2017 Record: 12-1 (Key win: Aquinas, 38-28; Key loss: Derby, 54-45)
2017 Finish: First in GWAL, State championship
Coach: Dusty Trail (2nd year)
Projected Record: 6-2, Second in City League (5-1)
Top 3 Players:
Clay Cundiff, 6-4, 220, TE, Sr.
Cade Becker, 6-5, 190, WR/QB, Sr.
Cale Blasi, 6-0, 165, DB, Sr.
Class 6A, City League
2017 Record: 3-6 (Key win: South, 18-10; Key loss: Great Bend, 7-6)
2017 Finish: Sixth in GWAL, Lost in Week 9
Coach: Ene Akpan (1st year)
Projected Record: 3-5, Sixth in City League (3-3)
Top 3 Players:
Jaden Wyatt, 6-0, 270, OL, Sr.
Tavi Agnew, 5-10, 160, DB, Jr.
Uciph McDaniels, 6-1, 200, DL, Jr.
Class 5A, City League
2017 Record: 6-5 (Key win: Kapaun, 34-24; Key loss: Maize, 41-14)
2017 Finish: Third in GWAL, Lost in Regional
Coach: Dominick Dingle (1st year)
Projected Record: 4-4, Fourth in City League (3-3)
Top 3 Players:
Kvonte Baker, 5-10, 175, QB, Sr.
Ryan Depperschmidt, OL, Sr.
Jamir Johnson, 5-10, 180, DB, Sr.
Class 5A, City League
2017 Record: 6-4 (Key win: St. James Academy, 28-27 (OT); Key loss: Carroll, 41-6)
2017 Finish: Fourth in GWAL, Lost in Regional
Coach: Dan Adelhardt (14th year)
Projected Record: 5-3, Third in City League (4-2)
Top 3 Players:
Scott Valentas, 6-3, 200, DB, Sr.
Parker Manning, 5-10, 155, DB, Sr.
Patrick Altenor, 6-2, 240, OL, Sr.
Class 6A, City League
2017 Record: 0-9 (Key win: None; Key loss: Southeast, 49-42)
2017 Finish: Ninth in GWAL, Lost in first round
Coach: Scott Moshier (3rd year)
Projected Record: 0-8, Ninth in City League (0-6)
Top 3 Players:
Thomas Kucera, 5-9, 245, C, Sr.
Jacob Bagby, 6-4, 240, DE, Sr.
Christian Dodd, 5-10, 240, G, Sr.
Class 5A, City League
2017 Record: 10-2 (Key win: Garden City, 49-6; Key loss: Derby, 53-41)
2017 Finish: Second in GWAL, Lost in Sub-State (Class 6A)
Coach: Steve Martin (7th year)
Projected Record: 8-0, First in City League (6-0)
Top 3 Players:
Breece Hall, 6-2, 220, RB, Sr.
Marcus Hicks, 6-5, 245, DE, Sr.
Josh Carter, 5-10, 215, LB, Sr.
Class 6A, City League
2017 Record: 1-8 (Key win: North, 49-6; Key loss: East, 18-10)
2017 Finish: Seventh in GWAL, Lost in first round
Coach: Paul Lopez (3rd year)
Projected Record: 2-6, Seventh in City League (2-4)
Top 3 Players:
Payton Collins, 5-8, 235, RB/FB, Sr.
Damian Wells, 5-8, 165, WR/CB, Sr.
Jai’Schuan Brown, 5-7, 211, DL/OL, Sr.
Class 6A, City League
2017 Record: 1-8 (Key win: North, 49-42; Key loss: East, 23-16)
2017 Finish: Eighth in GWAL, Lost in first round
Coach: Erik Dobbins (3rd year)
Projected Record: 1-7, Eighth in City League (1-5)
Top 3 Players:
Dayton Evans, 6-2, 290, OL/DL, Sr.
Quinton Thomas, 6-1, 185, QB, Jr.
AJ King, 5-8, 165, WR, So.
Class 6A, City League
2017 Record: 5-4 (Key win: Dodge City, 21-15; Key loss: Junction City, 28-21)
2017 Finish: Third in GWAL, Lost in first round
Coach: Weston Schartz (25th year)
Projected Record: 4-4, Fourth in City League (3-3)
Top 3 Players:
Zion Parks, 5-10, 185, QB, Jr.
Shakur Johnson, 5-10, 175, RB, Sr.
Deshawn Nichols, 6-2, 285, DT, Sr.
