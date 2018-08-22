High school soccer is back. Here are 15 games to put on the calendar

Bishop Carroll, Kapaun, Andover Central, McPherson and other are set to kick off the 2018 high school boys soccer season in the Wichita area. Here are 15 games to watch.
15. Maize South at Trinity Academy (Aug. 24)
An opening-day test that will give both teams a good benchmark of where they are at. Maize South and Trinity Academy finished 12-6 last season.
14. Kapaun at Blue Valley Southwest (Sept. 22)
Going on the road will be tough for Kapaun, but any test against one of the best high school boys soccer teams in the U.S. is a benefit.
13. Newton at Andover Central (Oct. 11)
One of Class 5A’s best on the road against 4A’s runner-up from 2017. Both teams will have high expectations with plenty of talent coming back.
12. Northwest at Carroll (Oct. 2)
It is always one of the top rivalries in the City League, as just a few miles separate one Wichita’s top public schools from one of its top privates.
11. Campus at Derby (Sept. 27)
The premier high school rivalry south of Kellogg renews. Campus is coming off a historical season, and Derby showed signs of promise in 2017.
10. Newton at Campus (Oct. 2)
This matchup could decide AVCTL I. Maize and Derby would have something to say about that, but Newton and Campus will be two of the favorites.
9. East at North (Oct. 13)
Two promising Wichita public schools meet again. North is considered one of the front-runners in the City League, but East always gives a good fight.
8. Eisenhower at Maize South (Oct. 9)
A potential AVCTL II-decider, the Tigers and Mavericks should set up for a lot of fireworks. They combined for just eight losses last season.
7. Newton at Maize (Sept. 27)
Maize seems to be one of the most improved teams in the Wichita area, and Newton went the farthest in the postseason of any AVCTL I team in 2017.
6. Maize South at Maize (Sept. 11)
This game speaks for itself. The Maize schools always make for an outstanding rivalry to determine who’s the “little brother.”
5. Andover Central at Eisenhower (Oct. 18)
A pair of high-powered teams clash with a chance to decide the fate of AVCTL II? Yes, please. The Tigers had one of the best records in the state last year.
4. Kapaun at North (Oct. 18)
Kapaun lost a few pieces but will still be one of the top teams in the City League. North’s meeting with the Crusaders is the start of a brutal back-to-back with Carroll two days later.
3. Andover Central at McPherson (Sept. 20)
The Jaguars and Bullpups made it to the final four in Class 4-1A last year but did not meet. This is their chance in what could be a potential playoff matchup.
2. Carroll vs. Kapaun (Sept. 24)
As of the 2018-19 school year, there might not be a more contested Holy War game. Carroll and Kapaun each made it to the Class 5A semifinals last year but did not meet.
1. North at Carroll (Sept. 20)
Both targeted because of pedigree, North and Carroll will meet in a game almost anyone interested in soccer around Wichita will be glued to. It quite possibly could decide the City League.
Comments