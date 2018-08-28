Despite losing 11 seniors, here’s how soccer state finalists plan to get back

They could have fielded an entire starting lineup of seniors, but now the second layer is coming through.
Andover Central reached the Class 4-1A state championship game last season. But with all of those players gone, a much smaller group of seniors and a lot of unproven players, “the expecation stays the same,” senior captain Max Wurth said.
Coach Steven Huskey said the Jaguars had the replace their entire defensive line, a couple of forwards and a couple of midfielders. He said they have done that, and though they are relatively inexperienced, the talent is still there.
“They’ve just been waiting to take over,” Huskey said. “A lot of them are very highly skilled, and it takes time. We’re not synching up just yet, but they’ve practiced against those seniors for two years, so it’s not like they’re not ready.”
That skill was on display Monday night as Andover Central traveled to Rose Hill and controlled the match from start to finish. It took until the second half for the Jaguars to break through the Rockets’ defense, but junior captain Jack Benedict’s free kick to the back post found junior forward Leyton Harper.
After a flurry of missed chances, junior striker Jadyn Vosser broke through and chipped the Rose Hill keeper with 3:40 to go to give the Jaguars a 2-0 result.
But though Monday was about control and pace, Hurth and the players know it won’t always be that way this season.
“We’re going to lose games we should win,” Hurth said. “We’re going to win games we shouldn’t.”
Andover Central’s nearly turned in one of those games in the state championship game.
Bishop Miege won the 4-1A title for the second straight year with a 3-0 result over the Jaguars, but the game was much closer than the scoreline showed.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but Central had its chance as Nolan Crawford lofted a header across goal that was miraculously saved. A 1-0 advantage would have changed the complexion of the game.
Instead, Miege scored in the second half, and Huskey sent men forward, which left them exposed in the back. He said it didn’t matter if they lost 1-0 or 3-0, he was going to go for it.
Benedict said the team learned a lot from that experience.
“We learned that we can do some pretty incredible things just by working hard and believing in ourselves,” he said.
With many of those players returning in 2018, All-Metro goalkeeper Davis Joseph said that game will serve as a healthy reminder all season.
“No matter if you’re playing Bishop Miege or anyone else, they’re still just a group of kids like us,” he said. “(Carroll and Kapaun) are quality teams, but they’re just like us. I know a lot of those guys, and they’re just like me.”
Andover Central is 2-0 after the Rose Hill win and a 2-1 overtime win against Pittsburg to open the season. The Jaguars host AVCTL I Campus on Sept. 11, travel to 4-1A semifinalist McPherson on Sept. 20 and finish the season with top league contenders Maize South and Eisenhower.
Experiences like their 1-0 double overtime win over Spring Hill in the semifinal and even the loss to Miege will help normalize the Jaguars’ shortcomings in youth.
Replacing what Andover Central had last year will be impossible. Almost every senior started for three years. Four of them were All-State selections. One was on the Eagle’s All-Metro team. They went to two state trips.
Huskey said he knows people smell blood in the water because of that. In talking with coaches around the area, he said the perception is that they will take a dive, especially as the league improves.
“Trying to replace the attitude of the 11 is the hardest,” Huskey said. “The seniors from last year never doubted that they were going to win. But we’re starting six new people who have never played a varsity minute.
“It takes time to get that mentality.”
Hurth said it doesn’t matter to them what other people’s thoughts are. They are focused on their product.
“We are in our own little circle,” he said. “Whatever goes on out there, goes on. But we believe we can win. No matter how many kids we lose or how many kids sit out, we’re a family, and we’re going to keep winning.”
Comments