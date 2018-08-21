The 15 Wichita high school volleyball matches and tournaments to catch in 2018

A dozen high schools from the Wichita area reached their state tournament in volleyball in 2017, and plenty of firepower returns.
From must-see tournaments to triangulars that could change the outlook of league races, here are the 15 volleyball events to watch in 2018:
15. Newton Triangular (Oct. 2)
Newton, Derby, Maize
14. Maize Tournament (Sept. 15)
Maize, Derby, Eisenhower, Garden City, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Hutchinson, Maize South, Newton, Valley Center
13. Maize South Triangular (Aug. 28)
Maize South, Derby, Goddard
12. Heights Quad (Sept. 27)
Heights, Garden City, Junction City, Maize South
11. Andover Central Triangular (Oct. 9)
Andover Central, Andover, Goddard
10. Clearwater Invitational (Oct. 13)
Clearwater, Conway Springs, Douglass, Haven, Hesston, Rose Hill, Trinity Academy, Wellington
9. Goddard Invitational (Oct. 13)
Goddard, Andover, Campus, Cheney, Eisenhower, Garden Plain, North, Pratt
8. Bishop Carroll Triangular (Oct. 2)
Bishop Carroll, Heights, Northwest
7. Augusta Triangular (Sept. 11)
Augusta, McPherson, Rose Hill
6. Derby Tournament (Oct. 6)
Derby, Arkansas City, East, Heights, Liberal, Maize South, Newton, Northwest, South, Washburn Rural
5. Newton Tournament (Sept. 22)
Newton, Andale, Andover Central, Buhler, Eisenhower, Heights, Kingman, McPherson, Nickerson, Salina South
Four of the teams in the Railers’ host tournament combined for a 105-20.
Andale, Newton, McPherson and Nickerson were among the top teams in Kansas in 2017, and they will meet up north of Wichita at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 22.
Prediction: Newton
4. Andover Triangular (Sept. 18)
Andover, Eisenhower, Goddard
In what could turn out to be the regular-season decider for the AVCTL II, Andover will have an advantage.
Last year, these three teams met at Goddard, but they split as Eisenhower got a surprise win over the Lions. Andover was a surprise team in the state tournament last year, beating Maize in the sub-state final. They won’t surprise anyone in 2018. Matches start at 5 p.m.
Prediction: Goddard
3. Kapaun Triangular (Oct. 9)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Bishop Carroll, West
The last Holy War of the year could decide the City League.
Last year, Carroll won the league but Kapaun was hot on the Eagles’ path. In 2018, it’s possible that scenario happens again, which means Oct. 9 could have serious implications. It’s only perfect Carroll and Kapaun meet in the nightcap. Matches start at 5 p.m.
Prediction: Bishop Carroll
2. Andover Invitational (Sept. 29)
Andover, Andover Central, Derby, East, Northwest, Pittsburg, Rose Hill, Southeast, Ulysses, Winfield
With some heavy-hitters in the Andover field, Rose Hill will be tested.
The Rockets cruised to a Class 4A-Divsion I state championship in 2017. Going up against a 5A state qualifier like Andover and some of the top teams in 6A like Derby and Northwest will provide for instant entertainment. Matches start at 8 a.m.
Prediction: Rose Hill
1. Valley Center Invitational (Sept. 8)
Valley Center, Andover, Bishop Carroll, Clearwater, Campus, Hays, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, North, Rose Hill, Salina Central, West
Think of a potential Holy War, state qualifiers and what seemed to be the most dominant team in Kansas in 2017 in the same gym.
With Carroll, Kapaun, Andover and Rose Hill, that’s what fans will get to see. With other competitive teams in the mix like host Valley Center and Hays, the tournament could also have a few early-season upsets. Matches start at 8 a.m.
Prediction: Bishop Carroll
