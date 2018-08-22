The Hesston volleyball team finished third in Class 3A at the 2018 Kansas high school state tournament.
Varsity Volleyball

Wichita-area volleyball teams tank in Kansas coaches preseason rankings

By Hayden Barber

August 22, 2018 01:40 PM

The Kansas Volleyball Association released its preseason rankings Wednesday, and many of those in the Wichita area won’t be too happy with them.

Rose Hill takes the top spot in Class 4A after earning a state championship in 2017, but after the Rockets, fourth is the highest any area team is ranked. Thirteen Wichita-area teams made it to their respective state tournaments last season.

Here are the complete rankings:

Class 6A

1. Blue Valley North

2. Olathe Northwest

3. Washburn Rural

4. Lawrence Free State

5. Gardner-Edgerton

6. Blue Valley West

7. Blue Valley

8. Manhattan

9. Lawrence

10. Garden City

Class 5A

1. St. James Academy

2. St. Thomas Aquinas

3. Lansing

4. De Soto

5. Bishop Carroll

6. Topeka Seaman

7. Basehor-Linwood

8. Maize South

9. Hays

10. McPherson

Class 4A

1. Rose Hill

2. Topeka Hayden

3. Louisburg

4. Andale

5. Nickerson

6. Trinity Academy

7. Circle

8. Santa Fe Trail

9. Ulysses

10. Independence

Class 3A

1. Nemaha Central

2. Burlington

3. Royal Valley

4. Holton

5. Beloit

6. Hesston

7. Thomas More Prep

8. Silver Lake

9. Cheney

10. Riverton

Class 2A

1. Heritage Christian

2. Smith Center

3. St. Mary’s Colgan

4. Meade

5. Valley Heights

6. Garden Plain

7. Bluestem

8. St. Mary’s

9. Sedgwick

10. Plainville

Class 1A

1. Centralia

2. Sylvan-Lucas

3. Goessel

4. Argonia

5. Hanover

6. Thunder Ridge

7. St. John’s/Tipton

8. Kiowa County

9. South Central

10. Rural Vista

