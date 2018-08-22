Wichita-area volleyball teams tank in Kansas coaches preseason rankings

The Kansas Volleyball Association released its preseason rankings Wednesday, and many of those in the Wichita area won’t be too happy with them.
Rose Hill takes the top spot in Class 4A after earning a state championship in 2017, but after the Rockets, fourth is the highest any area team is ranked. Thirteen Wichita-area teams made it to their respective state tournaments last season.
Here are the complete rankings:
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North
2. Olathe Northwest
3. Washburn Rural
4. Lawrence Free State
5. Gardner-Edgerton
6. Blue Valley West
7. Blue Valley
8. Manhattan
9. Lawrence
10. Garden City
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Lansing
4. De Soto
5. Bishop Carroll
6. Topeka Seaman
7. Basehor-Linwood
8. Maize South
9. Hays
10. McPherson
Class 4A
1. Rose Hill
2. Topeka Hayden
3. Louisburg
4. Andale
5. Nickerson
6. Trinity Academy
7. Circle
8. Santa Fe Trail
9. Ulysses
10. Independence
Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central
2. Burlington
3. Royal Valley
4. Holton
5. Beloit
6. Hesston
7. Thomas More Prep
8. Silver Lake
9. Cheney
10. Riverton
Class 2A
1. Heritage Christian
2. Smith Center
3. St. Mary’s Colgan
4. Meade
5. Valley Heights
6. Garden Plain
7. Bluestem
8. St. Mary’s
9. Sedgwick
10. Plainville
Class 1A
1. Centralia
2. Sylvan-Lucas
3. Goessel
4. Argonia
5. Hanover
6. Thunder Ridge
7. St. John’s/Tipton
8. Kiowa County
9. South Central
10. Rural Vista
