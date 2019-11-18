Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking the Wichita area’s 7 high school football semifinalists

There are two-dozen 11-man high school football teams left in Kansas.

The quarterfinal round knocked eight teams out of the Wichita area out of the playoffs. Only seven are heading into the semifinals. Here are the team rankings after the sectional round:

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize fb.PNG

4. andover central fb.PNG

5. andale fb.PNG

6. cheney fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

Dropped Teams

  • Maize South (3)
  • Bishop Carroll (6)
  • Garden Plain (8)
  • Buhler (11)
  • Conway Springs (12)
  • Arkansas City (13)
  • Sedgwick (14)
  • Inman (15)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

