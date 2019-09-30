VK Top 25: Huge shakeup in the top half after title contenders lose in Week 4

Derby silences Bishop Carroll in Week 4 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Derby High School football team beat Bishop Carroll 21-0 in Week 4 of the Wichita area high school football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Derby High School football team beat Bishop Carroll 21-0 in Week 4 of the Wichita area high school football season.

Although only two undefeated teams lost in Week 4, many came close, and several state title contenders went down.

Here is the latest Varsity Kansas Top 25, ranking the top high school football teams in the Wichita area after Week 4:

Dropped teams

Wichita Heights (18)

Added teams

Wichita East (21)

Highest rises

Cheney (+6)

Sedgwick (+6)

Conway Springs (+5)

Farthest falls

Wichita South (-6)

Bishop Carroll (-4)

Goddard (-4)

Wichita West (-4)

Clearwater (-4)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we ranked these teams Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.