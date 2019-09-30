VK Top 25: Huge shakeup in the top half after title contenders lose in Week 4

Varsity Football

Although only two undefeated teams lost in Week 4, many came close, and several state title contenders went down.

Here is the latest Varsity Kansas Top 25, ranking the top high school football teams in the Wichita area after Week 4:

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize fb.PNG

4. andale fb.PNG

5. maize south fb.PNG

6. andover central fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. eisenhower fb.PNG

9. carroll fb.PNG

10. collegiate fb.PNG

11. buhler fb.PNG

13. garden plain fb.PNG

12. goddard fb.PNG

14. cheney fb.PNG

15. west fb.PNG

16. sedgwick fb.PNG

17. salina central fb.PNG

18. conway springs fb.PNG

19. clearwater.PNG

20. andover f.PNG

21. east fb.PNG

22. south fb.PNG

23. hesston fb.PNG

24. halstead fb.PNG

25. southeast fb.PNG

Dropped teams

  • Wichita Heights (18)

Added teams

  • Wichita East (21)

Highest rises

  • Cheney (+6)
  • Sedgwick (+6)
  • Conway Springs (+5)

Farthest falls

  • Wichita South (-6)
  • Bishop Carroll (-4)
  • Goddard (-4)
  • Wichita West (-4)
  • Clearwater (-4)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

