VK Top 25: Huge shakeup in the top half after title contenders lose in Week 4
Derby silences Bishop Carroll in Week 4 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week
Although only two undefeated teams lost in Week 4, many came close, and several state title contenders went down.
Here is the latest Varsity Kansas Top 25, ranking the top high school football teams in the Wichita area after Week 4:
Dropped teams
- Wichita Heights (18)
Added teams
- Wichita East (21)
Highest rises
- Cheney (+6)
- Sedgwick (+6)
- Conway Springs (+5)
Farthest falls
- Wichita South (-6)
- Bishop Carroll (-4)
- Goddard (-4)
- Wichita West (-4)
- Clearwater (-4)
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we ranked these teams
Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.
