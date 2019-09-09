Varsity Football
VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top high school football teams after Week 1
Goddard, Wichita East brawl in high school football season-opener
Week 1 had some exciting moments, and a few teams in the Wichita area are heading in their second game with a renewed belief.
Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the area ahead of Week 2:
Added
- East
- Southeast
Dropped out
- Valley Center (Last week: 23)
- Newton (Last week: 25)
Highest risers
- Eisenhower (+5)
- Collegiate (+5)
- Heights (+5)
Farthest falls
- Kapaun (-11)
- Salina Central (-4)
- Mulvane (-3)
