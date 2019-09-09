Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s top high school football teams after Week 1

Goddard, Wichita East brawl in high school football season-opener

The Goddard High School football team and Wichita East started a fight during the Lions' 34-22 home win in their 2019 season-opener following a late hit on junior quarterback Kyler Semrad of Goddard. By
Week 1 had some exciting moments, and a few teams in the Wichita area are heading in their second game with a renewed belief.

Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the area ahead of Week 2:

1. derby fb.PNG

2. maize fb.PNG

3. goddard fb.PNG

4. northwest fb.PNG

5. carroll fb.PNG

6. andale fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. maize south fb.PNG

9. andover fb.PNG

10. eisenhower fb.PNG

11. west fb.PNG

12. andover central fb.PNG

13. salina central fb.PNG

14. heights fb.PNG

15. salina south fb.PNG

16. collegiate fb.PNG

17. east fb.PNG

18. conway springs fb.PNG

19. mulvane fb.PNG

20. wellington fb.PNG

21. garden plain fb.PNG

22. kapaun fb.PNG

23. southeast fb.PNG

24. buhler fb.PNG

25. clearwater fb.PNG

Added

  • East
  • Southeast

Dropped out

  • Valley Center (Last week: 23)
  • Newton (Last week: 25)

Highest risers

  • Eisenhower (+5)
  • Collegiate (+5)
  • Heights (+5)

Farthest falls

  • Kapaun (-11)
  • Salina Central (-4)
  • Mulvane (-3)
