Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best high school football teams after Week 2

Andale crushes Wellington in Week 2 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. By
A team that hadn’t lost since 2016 went down in Week 2 to a league opponent, and that sent a ripple through the rankings.

Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area heading into Week 3:

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

1. derby fb.PNG

2. maize fb.PNG

3. northwest fb.PNG

4. goddard fb.PNG

5. andale fb.PNG

6. carroll fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. maize south fb.PNG

9. west fb.PNG

10. andover central fb.PNG

11. andover fb.PNG

12. collegiate fb.PNG

13. heights fb.PNG

14. eisenhower fb.PNG

15. buhler fb.PNG

16. garden plain fb.PNG

17. salina central fb.PNG

18. south fb.PNG

19. clearwater.PNG

20. cheney fb.PNG

21. mulvane fb.PNG

22. halstead fb.PNG

23. conway springs fb.PNG

24. sedgwick.PNG

25. hesston fb.PNG

Dropped Out

  • Salina South (15)
  • Wichita East (17)
  • Wellington (20)
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel (22)
  • Wichita Southeast (23)

Added

  • Wichita South (18)
  • Cheney (20)
  • Halstead (22)
  • Sedgwick (24)
  • Hesston (25)

Highest Risers

  • Buhler (+9)
  • Garden Plain (+5)
  • Clearwater (+5)

Farthest Falls

  • Conway Springs (-5)
  • Eisenhower (-4)
  • Salina Central (-4)
