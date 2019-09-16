VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best high school football teams after Week 2

Andale crushes Wellington in Week 2 Varsity Kansas Game of the Week The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Andale High School football team beat Wellington 35-7 in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week.

A team that hadn’t lost since 2016 went down in Week 2 to a league opponent, and that sent a ripple through the rankings.

Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area heading into Week 3:

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

Dropped Out

Salina South (15)

Wichita East (17)

Wellington (20)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (22)

Wichita Southeast (23)

Added

Wichita South (18)

Cheney (20)

Halstead (22)

Sedgwick (24)

Hesston (25)

Highest Risers

Buhler (+9)

Garden Plain (+5)

Clearwater (+5)

Farthest Falls

Conway Springs (-5)

Eisenhower (-4)

Salina Central (-4)