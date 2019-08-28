VK Top 25: Check out The Eagle’s preseason poll ranking Wichita’s top football teams

Derby finishes 2018 season undefeated with highlight win over Blue Valley North Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 in the 2018 Kansas Class 6A high school football championship game Saturday in Emporia. here are highlights. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Derby beat Blue Valley North 24-16 in the 2018 Kansas Class 6A high school football championship game Saturday in Emporia. here are highlights.

The Wichita area had seven teams reach the Kansas high school football state semifinals last year, but only one brought home a state championship.

Here are the top 25 teams in the area ahead of the 2019 season, which kicks off Sept. 6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW