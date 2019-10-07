Varsity Football
VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best football teams as playoff picture takes shape
It was a huge week for some of the small school powers in the Wichita area.
Garden Plain, Cheney and Halstead are coming off huge wins in Week 5 of the Kansas high school football season. Here are the updated top 25 teams in the Wichita area:
Dropped Teams
- Wichita South (22)
- Hesston (23)
- Wichita Southeast (25)
Added Teams
- Wichita Heights (23)
- Belle Plaine (24)
- Valley Center (25)
Highest Rises
- Halstead (+7)
- Garden Plain (+3)
- Cheney (+3)
- Salina Central (+3)
Farthest Falls
- Goddard (-8)
- Wichita West (-4)
- Collegiate (-3)
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we ranked these teams
Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.
