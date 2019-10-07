Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best football teams as playoff picture takes shape

It was a huge week for some of the small school powers in the Wichita area.

Garden Plain, Cheney and Halstead are coming off huge wins in Week 5 of the Kansas high school football season. Here are the updated top 25 teams in the Wichita area:

Week 4 rankings

Week 3 rankings

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize fb.PNG

4. maize south fb.PNG

5. andale fb.PNG

6. andover central fb.PNG

7. eisenhower fb.PNG

8. mcpherson fb.PNG

9. carroll fb.PNG

10. garden plain fb.PNG

11. cheney fb.PNG

12. buhler fb.PNG

13. collegiate fb.PNG

14. salina central fb.PNG

15. sedgwick fb.PNG

16. conway springs fb.PNG

17. halstead fb.PNG

18. clearwater fb.PNG

19. west fb.PNG

20. goddard fb.PNG

21. andover fb.PNG

22. east fb.PNG

23. heights fb.PNG

24. belle plaine fb.PNG

25. valley center fb.PNG

Dropped Teams

  • Wichita South (22)
  • Hesston (23)
  • Wichita Southeast (25)

Added Teams

  • Wichita Heights (23)
  • Belle Plaine (24)
  • Valley Center (25)

Highest Rises

  • Halstead (+7)
  • Garden Plain (+3)
  • Cheney (+3)
  • Salina Central (+3)

Farthest Falls

  • Goddard (-8)
  • Wichita West (-4)
  • Collegiate (-3)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  