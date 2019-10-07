VK Top 25: Ranking Wichita’s best football teams as playoff picture takes shape

SHARE COPY LINK

It was a huge week for some of the small school powers in the Wichita area.

Garden Plain, Cheney and Halstead are coming off huge wins in Week 5 of the Kansas high school football season. Here are the updated top 25 teams in the Wichita area:

Week 4 rankings

Week 3 rankings

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

Dropped Teams

Wichita South (22)

Hesston (23)

Wichita Southeast (25)

Added Teams

Wichita Heights (23)

Belle Plaine (24)

Valley Center (25)

Highest Rises

Halstead (+7)

Garden Plain (+3)

Cheney (+3)

Salina Central (+3)

Farthest Falls

Goddard (-8)

Wichita West (-4)

Collegiate (-3)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we ranked these teams Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.