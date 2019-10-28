Varsity Football
VK Top 25: Ranking the Wichita area’s top prep football teams ahead of the postseason
Derby beat an undefeated district leader by 48, and Andale had its closest home game since 2012.
Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area after Week 8 of the 2019 season:
Dropped Teams
- Newton (24)
- Arkansas City (25)
Added Teams
- Wichita Heights (22)
- Mulvane (25)
Highest Rises
- Eisenhower (+4)
- Maize South (+3)
- Bishop Carroll (+3)
- Clearwater (+3)
Farthest Falls
- Andale (-4)
- Maize (-3)
Comments