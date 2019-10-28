Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking the Wichita area’s top prep football teams ahead of the postseason

Derby beat an undefeated district leader by 48, and Andale had its closest home game since 2012.

Here are the top 25 high school football teams in the Wichita area after Week 8 of the 2019 season:

Week 7 rankings

Week 6 rankings

Week 5 rankings

Week 4 rankings

Week 3 rankings

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize south fb.PNG

4. andover central fb.PNG

5. carroll fb.PNG

6. maize fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. andale fb.PNG

9. salina central fb.PNG

10. garden plain fb.PNG

11. cheney fb.PNG

12. halstead fb.PNG

13. west fb.PNG

14. buhler fb.PNG

15. eisenhower fb.PNG

16. clearwater fb.PNG

17. east fb.PNG

18. sedgwick fb.PNG

19. conway springs fb.PNG

20. collegiate fb.PNG

21. kapaun fb.PNG

22. heights fb.PNG

23. goddard fb.PNG

24. hesston fb.PNG

25. mulvane fb.PNG

Dropped Teams

  • Newton (24)
  • Arkansas City (25)

Added Teams

  • Wichita Heights (22)
  • Mulvane (25)

Highest Rises

  • Eisenhower (+4)
  • Maize South (+3)
  • Bishop Carroll (+3)
  • Clearwater (+3)

Farthest Falls

  • Andale (-4)
  • Maize (-3)
Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  