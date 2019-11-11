Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking the Wichita area’s high school football regional champions

Only 15 teams are left in the Wichita area heading into the quarterfinal round.

Here are the team rankings before the 2019 Kansas high school football sectional round:

Dropped Teams

  • Wichita West (11)
  • Clearwater (13)
  • Collegiate (14)
  • Andover (15)
  • Goddard (18)
  • Mulvane (19)
  • Winfield (21)
  • Belle Plaine (22)
  • Augusta (23)

Highest Rises

  • Inman (+9)
  • Arkansas City (+7)
  • Conway Springs (+5)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

