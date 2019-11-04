Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Ranking the Wichita area’s high school football teams left in the playoffs

Only 24 teams are left in the Wichita area.

Some of the area’s best high school football teams were upset in the first round of the 2019 Kansas playoffs. Here are the team rankings heading into the regional round:

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize south fb.PNG

4. andover central fb.PNG

5. carroll fb.PNG

6. maize fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. andale fb.PNG

9. GARDEN PLAIN FB.PNG

10. cheney fv.PNG

11. west fb.PNG

12. buhler f.PNG

13. clearwater fb.PNG

14. collegiate fb.PNG

15. andover fb.PNG

16. sedgwick fb.PNG

17. conway springs fb.PNG

18. goddard fb.PNG

19. mulvane fb.PNG

20. ark city fb.PNG

21. WINFIELD FB.PNG

22. belle plaine fb.PNG

23. augusta fb.PNG

24. inman fb.PNG

Dropped teams

  • Salina Central (9)
  • Halstead (12)
  • Eisenhower (15)
  • Wichita East (17)
  • Kapaun Mt. Carmel (21)
  • Wichita Heights (22)
  • Hesston (24)

Added teams

  • Andover (15)
  • Arkansas City (20)
  • Winfield (21)
  • Belle Plaine (22)
  • Augusta (23)
  • Inman (24)

Highest rises

  • Collegiate (+6)
  • Mulvane (+6)
  • Goddard (+5)
