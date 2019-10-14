Varsity Football
VK Top 25: Could any team in the Wichita area beat Derby in a head-to-head matchup?
Derby has been in the No. 1 spot every week this season.
The Panthers are the defending Class 6A champions and appear to be poised for another title run. But could another team in the Wichita area knock them off if they met head-to-head?
Here are the top 25 teams in the area after Week 6:
Dropped Teams
- Goddard (20)
- Andover (21)
Added Teams
- Winfield (23)
- Kapaun (25)
Highest Rises
- Valley Center (+4)
- Buhler (+3)
- Salina Central (+3)
- Halstead (+3)
- Wichita Heights (+3)
Farthest Falls
- Collegiate (-4)
- Eisenhower (-3)
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we ranked these teams
Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.
