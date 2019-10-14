Varsity Football

VK Top 25: Could any team in the Wichita area beat Derby in a head-to-head matchup?

Derby has been in the No. 1 spot every week this season.

The Panthers are the defending Class 6A champions and appear to be poised for another title run. But could another team in the Wichita area knock them off if they met head-to-head?

Here are the top 25 teams in the area after Week 6:

Week 5 rankings

Week 4 rankings

Week 3 rankings

Week 2 rankings

Preseason rankings

1. derby fb.PNG

2. northwest fb.PNG

3. maize fb.PNG

4. maize south fb.PNG

5. andale fb.PNG

6. andover central fb.PNG

7. mcpherson fb.PNG

8. carroll fb.PNG

9. buhler fb.PNG

10. eisenhower fb.PNG

11. salina central fb.PNG

12. garden plain fb.PNG

13. cheney fb.PNG

14. halstead fb.PNG

15. sedgwick fb.PNG

16. conway springs fb.PNG

17. collegiate fb.PNG

18. clearwater fb.PNG

19. west fb.PNG

20. heights fb.PNG

21. valley center fb.PNG

22. east fb.PNG

23. winfield fb.PNG

24. belle plaine fb.PNG

25. kapaun fb.PNG

Dropped Teams

  • Goddard (20)
  • Andover (21)

Added Teams

  • Winfield (23)
  • Kapaun (25)

Highest Rises

  • Valley Center (+4)
  • Buhler (+3)
  • Salina Central (+3)
  • Halstead (+3)
  • Wichita Heights (+3)

Farthest Falls

  • Collegiate (-4)
  • Eisenhower (-3)

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we ranked these teams

Preps reporter Hayden Barber has accumulated data from across the high school sports landscape and used his own evaluation from seasons past and present to create these rankings of teams in the Wichita area.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Hayden Barber
Hayden Barber
Wichita Eagle preps reporter Hayden Barber brings the area updates on all high school sports while adding those hard-to-find human-interest stories on Wichita’s student-athletes.
  Comments  